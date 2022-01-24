Sold Out: Rams Season Ticket Holders Snatch Up NFC Championship Seats

Off an electrifying and nail-biting win Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams are coming back home to the Rams' house for the NFC championship and fans are getting ready. But tickets are hard to come by, selling out Monday morning.

The LA Rams office told NBCLA they sold out to season ticket holders by Monday morning.

NBCLA spotted resale tickets online starting at $500 -- some are even beyond the $10,000 mark.

Superfan Joe Ramirez of the SoCal Rams Booster Club will once again taking his seat inside Inglewood's SoFi Stadium for what he hopes will be another win toward Super Bowl gridiron glory.

"The last time we played the 9’ers here, it was a tough game. We had them, but we let them back in the game. And almost did that yesterday but we closed them out. I think we’ll do good," Ramirez said.

The last time the teams met SoFi appeared more like a sea of red than blue. Fans are worried that caused the team to falter.

Some Rams' players’ wives have gone onto social media and talked about that experience, even offering to buy resale tickets just so 49er fans can’t.

