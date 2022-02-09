Super Bowl LVI

The One-Mocked Bengals' Mic Cart is Joining the Team at the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals' viral mic cart made its trip across the country to join the team at the Super Bowl.

By Chelsea Hylton

The Cincinnati Bengals are not traveling to the Super Bowl alone -- their viral metal cart will be joining them.

The cart first made headlines -- and was the butt of many jokes -- last year when it was used as an improvised recording stand for outdoor interviews with COVID-19 distancing protocols.

Reporters would use the cart as a microphone stand to maintain distance from the players. The cart would then be moved to each of the players.

The cart first started as a joke but now it is something that the whole team takes part in.

It even has an unofficial Twitter account.

The cart's account has turned its fame into a way to help raise money for Cincinnati charities.

The three tier cart has three different options of amounts that people can donate. Fans even send messages and ask questions about the cart.

Last week the Bengals officials Twitter account posted that the cart would be traveling to LA for the Super Bowl and have been keeping fans up to date on the cart's traveling adventures.

The Bengals posted a movie trailer officially announcing that the cart would be making a trip across the country.

The whole team including players seem to enjoy the fun surrounding the cart and pose for pictures with it.

The team -- along with the cart -- arrived in LA on Tuesday.

