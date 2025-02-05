Super Bowl 59 to include 10 former California high school football stars

Ten former California high school football stars are slated to square off on the country's biggest stage Sunday night in Super Bowl 59.

The game is a rematch of the hotly contested Super Bowl 57, where the Chiefs edged out the Eagles 38-35.

Here are the Chiefs and Eagles with ties to California.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Kansas City Chiefs with ties to California

Trent McDuffie, Cornerback McDuffie was born and raised in Westminster, and played highschool ball at Servite High School before transferring to SoCal powerhouse program St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower. He played corner at the University of Washington for three years until 2022, when he declared for the NFL draft. McDuffie won Super Bowl’s 57 and 58 with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023.



JuJu Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver Smith-Schuster grew up in Long Beach where he played for Long Beach Polytechnic high school before taking his talents locally to the University of Southern California. He declared for the NFL after three seasons with the Trojans. Smith-Schuster rejoined the Chiefs this year after spending the 2023 season with the New England Patriots.



Matt Arazia, Punter Arazia was born, grew up, and played college football in sunny San Diego before entering the NFL. He was originally drafted by the Bills in 2022 before being dropped by the team after he and two others were accused of rape. Arazia was later cleared of all charges. This is his first full season in the NFL.



Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver The standout rookie cornerback grew up in Fresno before taking his talents to the University of Texas, Austin. He was drafted in the first round of last year's NFL draft, making this Super Bowl his first.



Nikko Remigio, Wide Receiver Remigio spent his childhood in Orange before playing for Fresno State in college. He went undrafted in 2023 but later signed with the Chiefs.



Christian Roland-Wallace, Cornerback Wallace hails from Palmdale where he played for Knight High School. He played three years at the University of Arizona before finishing his college career back in SoCal at USC. He went undrafted in 2024, but later signed with the Chiefs.



Keith Taylor, Cornerback Another Orange County alumni, Taylor played at Servite High School before committing to the University of Washington. Taylor has played for the Chiefs since 2023.



Each year, over 100 million viewers worldwide watch the Super Bowl and listen to the U.S. national anthem. Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable renditions and other fun facts about the Super Bowl national anthem.

Philadelphia Eagles with ties to California

Tanner McKee, Quarterback McKee played high school football at Centennial before going north to Stanford University. He was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.



Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver The Calabasas High School star played for both Arizona and Florida State before beginning his NFL career last year.



Grant Calcaterra, Tight End Calcaterra played at Santa Margarita Catholic high school before committing to Oklahoma. He started his NFL career in 2022 and spent the last year with the Eagles.



Super Bowl 59 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. PST at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.