45 Super Bowl food deals to score major savings

Whether you like football or not, the Super Bowl has something for everyone to enjoy — from killer musical performances to hilarious commercials.

Football’s big night has also become synonymous with delicious food, and restaurants across the country are helping us all fend off the hungry horrors with some touchdown-worthy deals.

So whether the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles take home the victory, we all win.

Here’s a running list of all the discounts that are worth your attention.

Aldi

Aldi customers can get up to 25% off wings, spinach dip and pizza through Feb. 9.

Applebee's

Applebee’s customers can get 20 free boneless wings with any $40 online or app purchase on Feb. 9 using the code SBWINGS25.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s rewards members can get a $5 reward (valid for 14 days in the chain’s app) on Feb. 9 when they buy a Football Bucket. The reward can’t be combined with other offers or third-party delivery.

Bar Louie

As part of Bar Louie’s limited-edition football menu, the restaurant is serving up three bar bites for $35. Additionally, customers can enjoy beer bucket deals on Feb. 9.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

In honor of the Super Bowl, participating Beef ‘O’ Brady’s locations are offering the following deal on wings: Buy 50 traditional for $50 and 50 boneless for $40.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is offering customers 10% off catering orders (taco bar, burrito party or wing bowl pack varieties) with the code BUBBS10.

Buffalo Wild Wings

If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings customers can get six free boneless or traditional wings on Feb. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time. The offer is valid on dine-in and in-person takeout orders.

Burger King

On Feb. 9, Burger King is running a buy-one, get-one-free Whopper deal plus $0 delivery for rewards members who order through the chain’s app. The single-use offer is valid at participating locations and isn’t available during breakfast hours. It can’t be combined with other deals and isn’t valid in Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. It excludes third-party delivery orders.

Checkers & Rally’s

On Feb. 9, Checkers & Rally’s customers can score $1 classic wings (five pieces for $5, 10 pieces for $10 and 20 pieces for $20).

Chili’s

Chili’s is running happy hour specials including $3 beers and $6 for the margarita of the month.

Chipotle

For those looking to extend the celebration, Chipotle rewards members can get a free small side or entrée topping of guac and/or queso when they buy any entrée on Feb. 10 on the Chipotle app or website and use the code EXTRA25.

The single-use offer isn’t valid on in-restaurant orders or third-party delivery orders. It’s available at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada and can’t be combined with other offers.

Cracker Barrel

Through Feb. 9, Cracker Barrel is offering 15% off to-go orders of party platters and family meal baskets.

Crust Pizza Co.

Through Feb. 9, Crust Pizza Co. customers can take advantage of a $39.99 bundle that comes with two large one-topping pizzas, one large gourmet pizza and garlic knots. The deal is valid on dine-in, carryout and online orders and can’t be combined with other promotions.

Del Taco

Through Feb. 10, Del Taco is offering rewards members 50% off big, bigger or mega bundle ($20 minimum purchase required) orders placed in the chain’s app or website. The single-use offer isn’t valid with other discounts or on third-party delivery.

Additionally, Del Taco is offering rewards members free delivery through Feb. 10 ($20 minimum purchase required) on orders placed in the chain’s app or website. The offer isn’t valid on third-party delivery.

Doc B’s

Doc B’s is offering customers 50% off spirits and cocktails between 5 p.m. and close on Feb. 9.

Dog Haus

On Feb. 9, participating Dog Haus locations will offer all-day happy hour deals.

Fazoli’s

Through Feb. 9, Fazoli’s customers can get eight slices of pizza and 10 boneless wings for $18.99 using the code Football25 in store and online at participating locations.

General Mills

Fetch customers who spend $30 on select General Mills products in one trip can earn a $10 gift card. The offer is valid Feb. 9 to 28 while supplies last.

Gopuff

In honor of the Super Bowl, Gopuff is running several deals, including:

20% off chips and dips from select brands.

15% off select appetizers.

Frozen deals: $1 off Blue Bell Pints, 20% off Halo Top pints, $1 off Dr. Bombay ice cream, two for $12 Haagen-Dazs pints and more.

40% off select items for FAM members.

Grubhub

Through Feb. 9, Grubhub is running the following deals at participating locations (no promo code required):

Pizza Hut: $7 off orders of $30+.

$7 off orders of $30+. Popeyes: Buy-one, get-one-free six-piece wings with $15+ orders.

Buy-one, get-one-free six-piece wings with $15+ orders. 7-Eleven: 25% off orders of $30+.

Instacart

Instacart is running the following deals through Feb. 9:

A week of free game day snacks with your order: Rotating offers for free snacks .

Rotating offers for free snacks . Game Day essentials collection: Save up to 40% (maximum savings of $10) on snacks, drinks and households essentials.

Krystal

In honor of the Super Bowl, Krystal customers can get 12 original Krystals for $12 or order a cheese sackful for $15.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s Seacret Society members can save 25% off orders of $30 in the chain’s app.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli rewards members can score $5 off a delivery order of $25 or more through Feb. 9. The offer is valid at participating locations on app and online orders.

Noodles & Company

Through Feb. 9, Noodles & Company can take advantage of the following deal: buy one catering pan, get a free catering dessert tray with the code GAMECHANGER2025.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks is offering the following deals in honor of the big game:

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse customers can get 59 wings for $59 on Feb. 9.

Peter Piper Pizza

Participating Peter Piper Pizza locations will run the following deals on Feb. 9:

$15 off a $75 app/website purchase with the code BIGGAME.

Game-day bundles: $58.9 Team Pizza Pack (four large one-topping pizzas) and $45.99 The Rookie (two large one-topping pizzas, a family garlic cheese bread and a family cinnamon crunch dessert).

Pollo Campero

Through Feb. 9, Pollo Campero is offering customers the following deals on online orders:

$10 off $55 or more with the code GAMESAVER25.

15% off catering with the code HUDDLE15.

Popeyes

Popeyes is offering a $24.99 Game Day Bundle that comes with 24 wings (boneless or bone-in), three regular sides and four dip cup sauces at participating U.S. locations and in the chain’s app/website.

Through Feb. 9, rewards members who buy six-piece menu items or increments of six pieces online can earn double points.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee customers can get four medium drinks (hot, iced or blended) for $15 on Feb. 9 while ordering ahead in the chain’s app.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens is offering 25% off catering and party trays plus free delivery at participating locations. The offer is valid on online and app orders of $40 or more.

Smashburger

Through Feb. 9, Smashburger customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free deal on Smashburgers while ordering via DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

Smoothie King

New Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members can save $3 on a Super Fruit Bowl purchase through Feb. 11 at participating locations nationwide in-store and in the chain’s app. Additionally, existing rewards members can earn triple points with each Super Fruit Bowl purchase.

Starbucks

Starbucks rewards members in the U.S. an get a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee on Feb. 10, the day after the big game. The single-use offer is available at participating locations and excludes cold brew, nitro cold brew and Starbucks Reserve coffee.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell reward members can get one free Crunchy Taco, Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza or Chalupa (no purchase necessary) with any app delivery order through Feb. 9.

The Brass Tap

Participating locations of The Brass Tap will be serving up $1 wings for those who dine in the restaurant.

The Greene Turtle

On Feb. 9, The Greene Turtle is offering customers $5 personal pitchers all day.

Twang

Twang is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off all snack salt size configurations using the code TOUCHDOWN through Feb. 12. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks customers who visit participating locations on Feb. 9 can get free chips and queso bounce-back cards that are valid Feb. 10 — 16 with a $25 purchase.

Vitality Bowls

Vitality Bowls has a $10 off catering orders of $150 offer for customers in honor of the Super Bowl.

Wendy’s

Starting the day after the Super Bowl, Wendy’s app users can get a Son of Baconator for $3 through March 16. The deal isn’t valid in a combo or on third-party delivery platforms. Additionally, rewards members can score a $2 breakfast sandwich with a qualifying purchase on the app through March 3 at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations.

Whataburger

Whataburger customers can earn trip points on all group orders in the chain’s app/website through Super Bowl Sunday.

Wings and Rings

Foodies who sign up for the Wings and Rings loyalty program by midnight on Feb. 9 can get five free boneless or traditional wings between Feb. 10 — 15. The offer excludes smoked wings.

Zaxbys

Zaxbysis offering the following Super Bowl deals:

Through Feb. 9 : $5 off one Zax Packz or $12 off two Zax Packz while ordering online.

: $5 off one Zax Packz or $12 off two Zax Packz while ordering online. Feb. 9 only: Buy one, get one free 10-count Boneless Wingz while ordering online.

