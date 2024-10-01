20 National Taco Day deals you'll want to taco-bout

Taco lovers are used to celebrating National Taco Day on Oct. 4, but the foodie holiday is getting a new day.

Taco Bell and the National Day Calendar team recently announced that National Taco Day will now be celebrated on the first Tuesday in October every year to ensure it always falls on Taco Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, many restaurants are rolling out deals on Oct. 1, while others are running theirs on Oct. 4. That translates into several days of freebies and discounts for taco fans everywhere! Here’s a list of key deals to help you keep track.

Baja Fresh

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Between Oct. 1 — 4, Baja Fresh rewards members can take advantage of a buy one, get one (of equal or lesser value) free deal on tacos and taco combos. The online offer can be redeemed using the code TACO2024 at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. The coupon is limited to one per person, per visit.

Broken Yolk Cafe

On Oct. 4, participating Broken Yolk Cafe locations in the U.S. will run a buy one, get one 50% off offer on Baja Breakfast Tacos.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos customers can enjoy a $5 digital meal deal on Oct. 1. The meal comes with two basic tacos (soft or hard shell) with chicken, beef or pork and a side of chips and salsa. The offer is valid on app and online orders.

Chronic Tacos

On Oct. 4, Chronic Tacos loyalty members can enjoy a buy one, get one free offer on tacos in the chain’s app. The offer is valid at participating locations.

Del Taco

Del Taco rewards members can get The Del Taco for free with any app or online purchase on Oct. 1. The offer isn’t valid with other discounts and is limited to one per guest per day. Price and participation may vary by location.

Dos Toros Taqueria

Between Oct. 1 — 4, Dos Toros Taqueria customers can get free chips and dip when they cater a taco bar for at least 20 people. Use the code TACODAY24 to score the deal.

El Pollo Loco

Between Oct. 1 — 4, El Pollo Loco rewards members can order any three fire-grilled chicken tacos for $5. The offer is valid in-store, online and in the chain’s app. On Oct. 1, customers can also get free delivery on all orders.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop customers can enjoy $1.50 OG Tacos all day on Oct. 1 at participating locations. The offer is valid on dine-in and to-go orders and is limited to 15 tacos per order while supplies last.

Laredo Taco Company

Laredo Taco Company, 7-Eleven’s Mexican restaurant, is offering customers $2 chicken fajita tacos on Oct. 4. The best part? There’s no limit!

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s customers can order four tacos for $8 on Oct. 1. Through Oct. 25, customers can also score two fish tacos for $5.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Through Oct. 13, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina customers can enjoy endless tacos (pulled chicken tinga or seasoned ground beef varieties) for just $10 while dining in at participating locations. Customers can upgrade to endless brisket or Southwest chicken tacos for an extra $3.

Qdoba

Qdoba rewards members can earn double points on all purchases between Oct. 1 — 3.

Rubio’s

Since the date of National Taco Day is a bit in flux this year, Rubio’s is offering customers two days of deals:

Oct. 1: $2.50 original fish tacos for all customers

Oct. 4: A free a la carte taco with any purchase for rewards members, and the opportunity to win a free taco every day for a year when you check in on the app (no purchase required)

Sheetz

Between Oct. 4 — 6, Sheetz customers can enjoy $2 off any taco order when they make any purchase. The offer is available in the chain’s app.

Surcheros

Surcheros loyalty members get a free, small order of queso in honor of National Taco Day on Oct. 1 with app and online orders while supplies last.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day on Oct. 1. To mark the occasion, the chain is offering customers $1 tacos for 10 hours.

Rewards members can take advantage of the deal between 10 a.m. — 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 and order up to 10 tacos throughout the day for $1 each. A different taco will be available every hour while supplies last.

Taco Bell rewards members will also have access to additional deals dropping in the chain’s app every Tuesday throughout the month of October.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s rewards members can get a free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco on Oct. 1 with any purchase. Throughout October, rewards members can also enjoy a new offer each Wednesday.

The Greene Turtle

On Oct. 4, The Greene Turtle is offering half-priced tacos.

TXB

Between Oct. 1 — 4, TXB app users can take advantage of a buy one, get one free deal on tacos.

WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill customers can get 50% off any Boom Boom Taco Trio on Oct. 1.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: