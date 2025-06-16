The haunted houses of ‘Halloween Horror Nights' are starting to materialize

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Sept. 4-Nov. 2 (select nights)

$77 admission (and up); a variety of ticketing tiers are available, including the Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour

Haunted houses inspired by "Fallout" and "Jason Universe" were announced in early June 2025

For many Halloween lovers, the "Code Orange" alerts and autumn-themed sightings have already sounded, even though it is still, yes, officially spring.

The "Code Orange" social media phenomenon is all about finding Halloween items on store shelves in the spring and summer; fans of the October holiday also share other Halloween-related tidbits, cultural and otherwise, that are making an especially early debut.

But perhaps the biggest of the springtime scares hails from Universal Studios Hollywood, which has a skin-prickling tradition of announcing some of its Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses months before they debut.

That has been the case in 2025, which has already seen two major and majorly monstrous reveals from the multi-week fright festival: "Fallout" and "Jason Universe," an experience built around the decades-spanning legend seen in the "Friday the 13th" films.

Head into the dystopian future and explore the well-realized world of "Fallout," the smash videogame that transformed into an Amazon Prime Video hit in 2024.

Your post-apocalyptic experience starts "below ground" in Vault 33 before heading to the blighted surface where colossal cockroaches, an assortment of villains, and The Ghoul, a bounty hunter for the ages, so wickedly rule.

Jason Voorhees will also get his own haunted house at the upcoming eek-stravaganza, and if the idea of beginning your journey at Camp Crystal Lake sends a shiver up your spine, prepare now: You'll be calling upon some of the iconic spots of the "Friday the 13th" films, including "... the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims."

There are several more haunted houses to come, so keep an eerie eye out for those summertime announcements from the Universal City theme park.

Halloween Horror Nights opens Sept. 4, 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood and tickets are available for purchase now, including those offers that give a few hours in the theme park before the event begins.

