There are some treats we always want to celebrate. Frozen, sweet and delicious, ice cream is absolutely a favorite any time of the year.

But, of course, even a classic favorite deserves its special day. Ice cream shops across the country are celebrating National Ice Cream Day (which is Sunday, July 17) in a big way this year. And what’s better than free ice cream on a hot Sunday afternoon?

16 Handles

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This popular frozen yogurt chain will celebrate National Ice Cream Day with 3 ounces of soft serve and toppings free for rewards members. An exclusive promo code that unlocks the reward will be revealed by email newsletter and on Instagram on the morning of July 17.

Ace Hardware/Benjamin Moore Paint

Ace Hardware and Benjamin Moore Paint are giving away free ice cream flavors that are inspired by popular Benjamin Moore paint colors on July 17. Ice cream lovers nationwide can fill out an online questionnaire on July 16, and 10 winners will have the ice cream shipped overnight to them. On July 17, those in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles can have their ice cream delivered to their door after filling out the questionnaire on the Ace Hardware Instagram page, while supplies last

Alden’s Organic

This organic ice cream brand is giving away 10,000 scoops throughout the month of July. On National Ice Cream Day, 20 winners will be selected to each receive 100 scoops of ice cream. Winners will receive their prize in the form of free coupons, which can be redeemed for any Alden’s Organic product. Follow @aldensicecream on Instagram and Facebook and enter to win on the brand’s social posts on National Ice Cream Day.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more from July 17 through July 23, available in-store and online. Guests can use the code BECOOLER at checkout for online orders or scan their Baskin-Robbins mobile app coupon in shop during checkout.

Bubbies

The brand is offering a BOGO offer for the entire month of July to celebrate the yummy holiday. With the Ibotta app at Whole Foods Market, get a buy-one-get-one free deal on the individually wrapped Mochi Ice Cream.

Carvel Ice Cream

On National Ice Cream Day, Carvel is offering a special one-day treat to celebrate the brand’s new, limited-time lineup of Brookie treats. Get a BOGO small cup or cone of Brookie soft serve (or any other Carvel soft serve flavor).

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

This made-to-order nitrogen ice cream shop will be offering guests a complimentary Limited National Ice Cream Day scoop on July 17 at select South Florida locations.

Cold Stone Creamery

On July 17, a special offer will be loaded on to the Cold Stone app. The brand will also be offering free delivery on online orders all weekend long, from July 15 through July 17.

Dairy Queen

On July 17, get $1 off a Chocolate Dipped Cone. This deal can be redeemed through the DQ mobile app at participating locations nationwide.

Dippin’ Dots

This chain is celebrating on July 17 with free ice cream across the country. The flash frozen beaded ice cream will offer a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots at participating locations.

DoorDash and Unilever

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, those who shop for Unilever brands Breyers, Talenti, Magnum ice cream and Ben & Jerry’s can enjoy $5 off their entire order with a purchase from The Ice Cream Shop on DoorDash all day on July 16 and 17. For those who haven’t tried The Ice Cream Shop before, it’s a way to get ice cream delivered right to your door, sometimes in under 30 minutes. To score this deal, add your chosen Unilever frozen treats from The Ice Cream Shop to your DoorDash cart and use promo code ICECREAM5 at checkout.

Fosters Freeze

On Sunday, July 17, Fosters Freeze will celebrate with $2 small cones all day. These classic soft serve cones are made with real milk and have been a Californian staple since 1946.

Friendly's

The day after National Ice Cream Day, the fun continues! On July 18, all Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club members will receive a free Fribble in their account in honor of Founder’s Day, Friendly’s anniversary, which just happens to be during National Ice Cream Month.

Frutero

This brand known for its tropical fruit flavors just launched a recipe contest on Instagram with the winner will free Frutero ice cream for an entire year.

Insomnia Cookies

This cookie spot will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day all weekend long from July 15 through July 17 with a free scoop of ice cream to level-up any in-store purchase or order for local delivery.

Madison Brown

This brand is running a National Ice Cream Day sale through July 17 on Walmart.com. The 6-pack is on sale for $29.94, normally $68.98.

Marble Slab Creamery

For all of July, rewards members can redeem a variety of deals that will be randomized throughout the month, including a free small ice cream and a buy one, get one free small ice cream.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream

This ice cream brand is beloved for its flavors made with grass-grazed milk and cream and local, sustainable and organic ingredients. The brand is offering a free extra scoop with the purchase of a single cup or cone on July 17 at their scoop shops in SoCal. Those shopping online nationwide can get 20% off their order with code NICD2022 all weekend, July 16 through July 17.

Nick’s Ice Cream

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, this Swedish style light ice cream brand will be hosting an Instagram giveaway. Stop by @nicksicecreams and tag a friend named Nick (or any Nick-ish name like Nicole, Nikki, Niko, Nikhil, Nikita, you get the point) and each could win a prize, including a one-year supply of N!CK'S. Ten winners will receive the Sömmar Fruit Bundle, and 100 winners will win a free-pint coupon.

Pressed

On July 17, visit a Pressed Freeze location and receive a size 1 freeze for $3. The Pressed Freeze is a plant-based soft-serve made with wholesome ingredients including fruits and vegetables, almonds and coconuts.

Salt & Straw

On National Ice Cream Day, get Salt & Straw’s brand-new Culinary Perfume as a free topping on ice cream at all scoop shops. For those shopping online, from July 14 through July 18, buy five pints and get a sixth surprise pint for free (promo automatically applied at checkout).

Serendipity Ice Cream

These pints are available for purchase and delivery via GoPuff with 30% off of all flavors from July 18 through July 24 in honor of National Ice Cream Day, and brand co-owner Selena Gomez's birthday on July 22. Serendipity Ice Cream will also donate 1% to The Rare Impact Fund to support mental health education, so you can feel good about helping others while treating yourself to some ice cream.

The Dolly Llama

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 17, The Dolly Llama is offering guests an ice cream cone or cup at 50% off when they buy one. This deal is valid at LA locations all day for one day only.

Yogurtland

Members of Yogurtland’s Real Rewards program will earn triple points on July 17 for in-stores and online orders.

Your Pie

On Sunday, July 17, this pizza concept is offering guests its signature Italian gelato for free at all restaurants across the country.

Related:

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: