29 National Cookie Day deals to save you some dough

Chocolate chip, sugar, gingerbread, oh my! With so many cookie varieties to choose from, the options can feel overwhelming at times, but only in the best possible way.

On Dec. 4, cookie lovers will unite for National Cookie Day, and many brands are baking up freebies and discounts to celebrate. Craving a treat? Here are a bunch of deals to satiate your sweet tooth.

Betty Crocker

Throughout December, Betty Crocker customers can get cash back when they buy two Betty Crocker baking mixes or frosting via Ibotta. Simply download the Ibotta app and clip the offer.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryl’s Cookies customers can take advantage of the following deals on Dec. 4 using the code HNCD: $20 off $60+, $30 off $80+ and $50 on $150+.

Chip City Cookies

In honor of National Cookie Day, Chip City Cookies is giving away a free cookie to any customer who downloads the company’s app and places an order for pickup at any U.S. location.

Circle K

On National Cookie Day, Circle K customers can get a free freshly baked cookie in the chain’s app. The single-use offer is valid at participating locations in the U.S. while supplies last and can’t be combined with other deals.

Cookies.com

TODAY.com readers can save 10% off Cookies.com orders using the code COOKIEDAY on Dec. 4.

Dunkin’

Just in time for National Cookie Day, Dunkin’ rewards members can get a $3 medium hot or iced signature latte between Dec. 3 — 9. The chain has cookie-inspired flavors ranging from Cookie Butter Cold Brew to Holiday Cookie Signature Latte.

Additionally, Dunkin’ is also debuting its first holiday cookie, aka the Decorated Shortbread Cookie, in stores nationwide on Dec. 4.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company is running a sale in honor of National Cookie Day. Using the code COOKIE, customers can get 15% off Limoncello baked goods, including the brand’s 15 new Limoncello holiday gift boxes.

Gopuff

Gopuff FAM members can save $1 on the brand's S’mores Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Fruity Cereal Cookie.

Goldbelly

TODAY.com readers can save $20 off their first Goldbelly purchase of $100+ using the code TODAY20. The offer is valid for new customers and excludes shipping and sale items. Additional exclusions may apply.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off cookie gifts using the code COOKIETODAY through Dec. 31.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies customers can enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free deal on the company’s Cookie Cake slices.

Insomnia Cookies

On Dec. 4, Insomnia Cookies rewards members can get a free Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie in-store (no purchase required). The offer is also valid online with an in-app pickup or delivery order. For delivery orders, there’s a minimum purchase required.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s and Oreo are donating a portion of the proceeds of the limited-edition Jimmy John’s Chocolate Peppermint Cookies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (through the Jimmy John’s Foundation).

Keebler

Just in time for National Cookie Day, Keebler is running a giveaway on Instagram. Social media users who like the giveaway post and tag a friend can enter for the chance to win a variety pack of cookies, including Sandies, Fudge Stripes, E.L. Fudge and more.

Kroger

Kroger customers who buy any 12-count Bakery Fresh Cookies using their loyalty card through Dec. 10 can get two free Bakery Fresh Hot Cocoa Cookies.

Little Red Kitchen

On Dec. 4, New York City-based Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop is offering online and in-store deals. Using the code COOKIEDAY15, customers can save 15% off cookie products including cookies, cookie pies, brookies, cookie bouquets, DIY cookie making kits, monthly subscriptions and more.

Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop is also offering one free Molasses Spice Cookie with purchase in-store at its Brooklyn store.

Maman

French bakery Maman is launching a giveaway (Dec. 4 — 8) that will give customers the chance to win free cookies for a year. To enter, like and follow @_mamannyc_ then comment on the giveaway post for a chance to win.

Maverik and Kum & Go

Maverik and Kum & Go convenience stores have a National Cookie Day deal for customers. Maverik Adventure Club and K&G’s &Rewards members can save 50% off their purchase (there's a limit of one per transaction). Additionally, upgraded Nitro cardholders can score one free cookie at Maverik locations.

McCormick

McCormick is hosting a holiday cookie recipe exchange through Dec. 8 with a grand prize of $10,000. Bakers can enter the contest by sharing their go-to cookie recipe (full details here).

Mightylicious

On Dec. 4, Mightylicious customers can save 25% off sitewide using the code TODAY. The deal is valid on seven cookie varieties, including cookie bundles and individual cookie packs.

Milk Bar

Milk Bar is teaming up with McCormick for a limited-edition Milk Bar x McCormick Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie that’s available at a few Milk Bar locations in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles.

On Dec. 4, these select locations will give away the cookie to the first 100 customers while supplies last. After that, the cookies will be available for purchase at the same locations through Dec. 31.

Subway

Through Dec. 4, cookie fanatics who visit SubwayCookieClub.com can enter for the opportunity to join the Subway Cookie Club. Up to 10,000 winners will then get a free cookie coupon every day in their MVP Rewards account between Dec. 9 — 31.

Additionally, Subway customers can get a free Footlong Cookie through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub in the coming days:

DoorDash: Free Footlong Cookie with every $20 DoorDash order on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6 — 8. DashPass members will get early access to the deal between Dec. 2 — 5 and will only need to spend $15 to score the Footlong Cookie.

Uber Eats: Free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with each Uber Eats $20 order between Dec. 2 — 8. UberOne members will only need to spend $15 to score the freebie.

Grubhub: Grubhub+ members will score a free Footlong Cookie between Dec. 4 — 10 with each $15 Grubhub order. Grubhub users can get the freebie with every $20 purchase during the promotional period.

Sweet Addison’s

Sweet Addison’s is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off the entire site using the code TODAY15.

Sweet Loren’s

Sweet Loren’s is a brand known for its sweet treats that are free of dairy, gluten, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. The brand is offering customers 15% off cookie dough and cookie dough variety packs on Dec. 4 using the code THESWEETLIFE15.

Tate’s Bake Shop

Tate’s Bake Shop customers can save 40% off sitewide on Dec. 4 and 5 using the code COOKIE40. The brand has several limited-edition holiday flavors, including Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Bark, new Chocolate Toffee cookies, Gingersnap cookies and more.

Taylor Chip

Taylor Chip is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off online orders on National Cookie Day using the code TODAY20.

Toll House

Nestlé Toll House fans can enter for their chance to win a Nestlé Toll House Nachos kit online by Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The kit comes with chocolate chip cookie dough, three types of morsels (semi-sweet, premier white and butterscotch), chip-shaped cookie cutters, a $25 gift card to purchase nacho-inspired toppings and a recipe card.

Walker’s Shortbread

TODAY.com readers can save 20% off the Walker’s Shortbread U.S. website through Dec. 8 using the code COOKIE20.

Wildgrain

Wildgrain, a brand that specializes in artisanal baked goods, is giving TODAY.com readers $10 off their first box on National Cookie Day using the code TODAY10.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: