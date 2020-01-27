626 Night Market OC Has Its 2020 Dates

What to Know May 8-10, May 15-17, June 12-14

OC Fair and Event Center

$5-$11

A summer-strong food festival? True story that just can't be disputed: Such a sup-tastic celebration doesn't actually have to happen in summer in Southern California.

In fact, this kind of party can pop up more than a month before the season officially arrives, because while our Mays might be gray, our springtime weather, on the whole, is perfect for simultaneous strolling and snacking.

Enter 626 Night Market, the incredibly popular, three-nights-in-a-row food-tacular that takes its flavorful inspiration from the celebrated cuisine scene of Asia's bite-filled bazaars.

The 2020 dates for the Los Angeles iteration of the market were revealed earlier in January, with all four weekends landing squarely in the summer.

But the Orange County version? Oh hello: All three 2020 weekends will officially roll out in the spring.

The first one is nicely timed to Mother's Day Weekend, so tell your mom you're both headed for the OC Fair & Event Center to have some tantalizing vittles and quality together time on May 8, 9, or 10.

Weekend #2 of the market happens a week later, on May 15-17, while the final 2020 pop-up is schedule for the last weekend of spring, June 12-14.

Candy-topped milkshakes, meaty skewers, and a host of picture-perfect pastries, potatoes, and perfectly noshable treats will be for sale, along with artworks, craft pieces, and more.

Live music adds to the eat/look/enjoy/socialize vibe.

It looks like, then, your summer is starting in spring, specifically over the second weekend of May at this cool and munch Costa Mesa extravaganza.