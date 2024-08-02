Food & Drink

8 International Beer Day deals fresh off the tap

International Beer Day is Friday, Aug. 2, so get ready to cheers to freebies and discounts.

By Chrissy Callahan | TODAY

NBC 5 News

When International Beer Day happens to fall on a Friday, you know you’re in for a good time.

On Aug. 2, beer lovers will unite to celebrate their favorite hoppy beverage, and several brands are brewing up special discounts to get the party started.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Ready to raise your glass? Here are a few brewtiful deals you won’t want to miss.

City Brew Tours

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

City Brew Tours is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off between Aug. 2 — 3 using the code BEERDAY15. The discount includes brewery tours, a beer club that features a new city every month, and preorders for Christmas and Hanukkah boxes. 

Dogfish Head

The first 50 Dogfish Head customers to add a beer day bundle to their cart and enter the code DFHBEERDAY at checkout on Aug. 2 will get it for free. While there’s no purchase necessary, customers will need to pay for shipping.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 31

Americans at Paris Olympics dumbfounded over no alcohol at sporting events

news Jul 9

Athletic Brewing raises $50 million as nonalcoholic wave sweeps beer making

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 25% on beer buckets and sampler packs at GourmetGiftBaskets.com through Aug. 31 using the code BEERTODAY.

Harry & David

Beer-flavored foods are sometimes equally satisfying as an ice cold pint. Harry & David customers can currently save 15% on orders of $99 or more through Aug. 5 using the code CHILL. Need some ideas? Try the brand’s Bacon Beer Cheese Dip.

Hat Creek Burger Company      

For the entire month of August, Hat Creek Burger Co. is offering customers $2 beer, wine and slushies between 2 — 5 p.m. in all restaurants.  

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, a craft brewery with 21 locations,  has several Olympics-themed beer deals running through Aug. 11 just in time for International Beer Day:

  • Customers can purchase $5 King’s Gold pints when Team USA wins a gold medal.
  • The restaurant is serving up a $10 Gold-Medal Flight of four beers and a $14.25 Gold-Medal 4-Pack of beer cans.
  • Loyalty members can score double points on food purchases.

Samuel Adams

On International Beer Day, the first 50 Samuel Adams customers to add a beer day bundle to their cart and enter the code SAMBEERDAY at checkout will get the can-shaped glass and keychain bottle opener for free. There’s no purchase necessary, but customers will need to pay for shipping.

Wahoo’s

Beer for $0.99? Yes, please! Wahoo’s is offering customers a draft pour of Pacifico or Modelo for less than a buck when they buy one food item every Monday — Thursday after 5 p.m. during the month of August. The deal is valid at participating locations and customers are limited to one offer per person per transaction.

The restaurant chain is also running the same deal on Friday, Aug. 2 in honor of International Beer Day.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us