A Caboodle of Colorful Kites Will Soar at This Long-Running Redondo Beach Fest

What to Know Festival of the Kite at Redondo Beach Pier

Sunday, March 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

Free

Springing, with exuberance, into that start of springtime doesn't exactly happen on the vernal equinox; rather, many warm-weather fans launch their sunny celebrating several days before the season even arrives.

The start of Daylight Saving Time, with those lovely brighter nights, is what prompts people to think springward, even though the occasion officially lands near the end of winter.

If you're ready to get those spring-filled feelings stirred up on Sunday, March 12, the day we "spring forward" in 2023, Redondo Beach might be the ideal place to do so.

For a springy, zingy festivity will take place on the day Daylight Saving Time begins, a celebration known for its big breezes, lovely skies, and, yes, free admission, too.

It's the Festival of the Kite, at Redondo Beach Pier, a sail-high happening that's going to turn 50 in 2024.

That means oodles of box kites, diamond kites, miniature kites, and just about every type of kite you can imagine have darted, twirled, dipped, and flown along the sandy stretch.

It's quite a sight, as you might imagine, and it is a scene that's made more celebratory by the fact that both pro flyers, and people who only occasionally send a kite skyward, are enjoying the uplifting event together.

Tunes add to that uplift-a-tude — both DJ music and live performance are on the 2023 calendar — and there are prizes, too, in various categories.

An eating contest — hot dogs on sticks are involved, oh boy — and giveaways are also on the rollicking roster.

Just remember that we jump forward, in time, on March 12.

Some might say we lose an hour, but spring-obsessed enthusiasts know we merrily move an hour closer to the sweetest season.

Need inspiration as you decide what kite to buy, or make, before showing up at 100 Fisherman's Wharf from noon to 5 p.m. on the second Sunday of March?

Here are some happy snaps from years gone by, all to give your own creativity a lift.