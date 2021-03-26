A Charity Sale Will Raise Funds to Stop Asian Hate

What to Know Sunday, March 28 at 11 a.m.

Courtyard of Mandarin Plaza

Over three dozen LA eateries and shops are joining; all proceeds will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate

Dozens of Los Angeles business owners, representing a host of shops, bakeries, and restaurants, will gather on Sunday, March 28 to raise awareness and funds for Stop AAPI Hate.

The charity sale, which has been organized by Steep LA, a Chinatown-based must for fine teas, traditional Chinese noodles and small bites, and more, will donate "(e)very single dollar" raised from the late-morning event to Stop AAPI Hate.

Set to participate?

Ricebox, the savory favorite on Spring Street, Angry Egret Dinette, a sandwich-strong powerhouse in Chinatown, and Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers, another Chinatown favorite. (You can see all of the participants here.)

Main dishes, baked goods, and an assortment of other items will be for sale, starting at 11 a.m., at the Courtyard of Mandarin Plaza in Chinatown.

Samuel Wang of Steep LA shared more information about the happening in an Instagram post, as well as an urgent and heartfelt message around the community coming together for this important fundraiser.

"When Lydia and I opened Steep, our mission was simple — to share the love we have for our culture through tea. We have been extremely blessed to have so much support from the the diverse LA community."

"As hate crimes against Asians continue to surface everyday, we want to help to bring more attention to this issue and help raise money within our power for the cause. More than ever, we need your support, the same way you all have supported us, we ask you to join us to #stopasianhate."

ROW DTLA, which is just a short drive from Chinatown, will also be holding several charity sales in the days ahead, all to help Stop AAPI Hate.

While not affiliated with the March 28 Chinatown event, you can also lend your money and support by stopping by the participating ROW DTLA businesses. Just be sure to check the dates and details first on this page.