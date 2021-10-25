A Cracker Barrel Ghost Kitchen Is Ready to Rock in Hollywood

What to Know Cracker Barrel Kitchen, a ghost kitchen based in Hollywood

Delivery begins to the Hollywood area on Oct. 26; order through DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

All-day breakfast and a kid's menu are two of the enjoy-at-home features

Adding some quintessential Cracker Barrel-inspired design details to your home before you chow down on a Cracker Barrel classic?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You might want to place a few rocking chairs on your front porch, or display a couple of vintage signs around your entryway, or put out some old-timey toys, the kind of colorful gewgaws that need winding up.

Of course, there's no requirement that says you need to transform your abode into a mini Cracker Barrel to enjoy Chicken n' Dumplins, Momma's Pancake Breakfast, or Country Fried Steak. Rather, you only need to order in, and get delivery, from the West Coast's first Cracker Barrel Kitchen.

What's Cracker Barrel Kitchen?

It's a ghost kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant that forgoes a permanent, brick-and-mortar situation but not the dishes that devotees of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store crave.

But rather than entering a physical space that has famously boasts rocking chairs along the front porch, and a gewgaw-filled, sign-lined gift shop inside, you'll enjoy Cracker Barrel bites at home, or wherever you send your delivery.

And those deliveries?

They begin on Tuesday, Oct. 26, when Cracker Barrel Kitchen officially launches from its base in Hollywood. It's also, by the by, the first West Coast ghost kitchen for the company.

Savory staples like the all-day breakfast are part of the ghost kitchen's offerings, as are so many of the mainstays of the 52-year-old hearty-meal'd enterprise, which was founded in Tennessee but now has hundreds of "stores" across the nation, including a few in the Golden State.

But if you can't get up to one of the on-the-map Cracker Barrels as quickly as you'd like, you can still sink your fork into a Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, or sip a Sweet Brewed Tea, all while staying put in Tinseltown.

"We're officially making our Hollywood debut and couldn't be more excited to bring our homestyle food to Los Angeles for the first time," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate.

"Whether they're West Coast transplants who are feeling homesick or Los Angeles natives who have never tried our fan-favorite Hashbrown Casserole or Biscuits n' Gravy, we're looking forward to bringing our tried and true, handmade recipes to the Hollywood community."

The daily delivery hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and, again, you can score those big-big breakfasts at any time of the day, even the evening.

Is your place just a bit outside of the delivery area?

Hold tight: The company hopes to open more Cracker Barrel Kitchens are due to open around Southern California in the coming months.