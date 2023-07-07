A ‘Deep Field' of fanciful flora will surreally sprout at the Getty Center

What to Know "Deep Field" at the Getty Center

The museum will present the augmented reality experience, created by artists Tin&Ed, on July 8 and from July 11 through 16 at 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Free, no reservations required (parking is additional)

Strange specimens?

They're the stuff of sci-fi, the cinematic wonderworlds that are rife with weird flowers, gargantuan leaves, and stems that reach for the sky.

We humans also frequently remix the natural world in our imagination, pondering what a glowing rose might look like or a vine that rambles over several miles.

You can put some of that florally fanciful imagination to whimsical work at the Getty Center in the days ahead when a "Deep Field" begins to grow.

The interactive augmented reality experience is simultaneously debuting at the Brentwood-based museum and Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, giving lovers of surreal landscapes the chance to fashion their own flora.

"At both museums, visitors are invited to co-create a digital ecosystem of fantastical plants," shares the Getty Center.

"Using a new drawing app on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, participants can sketch and create imaginative plants and flowers and upload them to a global database. Almost instantly, their drawings, joined in real-time by other users' art across both museums, bloom into 3D plant structures, trailing across the floor, walls, and ceiling."

One of the urgent and ever-topical themes of "Deep Field," which comes to us from the digitally innovative artists Tin&Ed, is the "interconnectedness of living organisms."

"At a time when the threat of widespread biodiversity loss looms larger than ever, 'Deep Field' invites visitors and school children at both museums to engage with forgotten worlds anew: to shift perspectives, to listen and learn, to call a wondrous future into being," says artists Tin Nguyen & Edward Cutting.

Taking part in this bi-hemispheral celebration of nature, art, the heart, and our mind while calling upon the Getty Center?

You can do so, for free (yep, parking is additional), during select times on July 8 as well as from July 11 through 16.