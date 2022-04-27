A Disney ‘Grad Nite Reunion' to Pomp Up in June

Knowing all about the highly nostalgic "Grad Nights" at Disneyland, when recent high school graduates would enjoy the Anaheim theme park after the sun went down and the stars began to twinkle?

If you grew up in Southern California, chances are good that you experienced these famous moonlit larks and if you didn't, you've likely heard stories from local friends.

For staying at Disneyland late into the night, all to revel among your fellow graduates?

Call it one of our region's quintessential memory-making experiences, a rite of passage that occurred, for thousands of young people, somewhere between tossing their mortarboard high and officially entering Adulthoodland.

Now that spirit is returning, but it isn't about a specific school, nor one graduating class or year: Rather, Disneyland Resort will festively fête six decades of graduates, through a host of celebratory offerings inspired by the scholarly ceremony, at its latest "Disneyland After Dark" event.

That event, which will pop up on three joyful June evenings at Disney California Adventure?

It's called "Grad Nite Reunion," and it will feature "... delicious cafeteria-inspired dishes, special character experiences, entertainment, photo opportunities and some favorite attractions (with shorter wait times!) for four hours of fun."

Some of the rad grad goings-on, which will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight during the special evenings?

Disneyland Resort

There are as many sights, treats, and to-dos as a mortarboard tassel has threads.

Characters will be rocking caps and gowns, sweet, and pep rallies'll up the spirited atmosphere, also sweet.

And throw your hands high, like you're coming around that last "Incredicoaster" curve or waving at Goofy: Music is a central part of the festivities, and it will boast a flavor of wayback-a-tude, meaning you just may dance to a hit you enjoyed in high school.

Throwback photo opportunities?

No one is saying you'll need to feather your hair, '70s-style, or break out the '90s-nifty platforms, but will be a few retro-fied spots created for stylish snapshots.

Of course, if you do want to dress as you did in high school or college, Disneyland Resort is the ultimate place to do it: The destination has seen hundreds or perhaps thousands of trends pass through its gates over the years.

And, for sure: "Party attire" is "encouraged," so you might want to find the prom tux you wore in 1983 or 2015. (Bonus points for ruffled shirts and sparkly cummerbunds.)

You will have access to downloads from the Disney PhotoPass (yep, they're unlimited), so looking your swankiest, tux-iest, or hair-feather-iest is probably the perfect route to take.

Parading into Disney California Adventure as you hum "Pomp and Circumstance" in your head?

Like all Disneyland After Dark happenings, "Grad Nite Reunion" is a separately ticketed event, and not included in a traditional ticket to the theme park.

Tickets to the events, which are scheduled for June 23, 28, and 30, go on sale at noon PDT on April 28, 2022. Admission starts at $150, and your ticket is valid on the evening you chose at purchase (not all three nights, do note).

Again, gradly goodness is all pomp-and-circumstance-ing at Disney California Adventure, and not Disneyland Park.

Which is rad for a grad party, because consider this: Plenty of Southern Californians whooped it up at Disneyland park when they graduated high school, making this Disney California Adventure version a novel experience for many guests, even those people who've grad-night'd in Anaheim before.