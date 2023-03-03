A Fanciful New Shop Will Soon Bloom at Descanso Gardens

What to Know The Store at Descanso Gardens

Opening at the La Cañada Flintridge landmark on March 12

Garden-inspired items created by regional artists will be sold at the shop, which features a fresh design, hand-painted murals, and gifts created by local artists

What's not a flower, that has no stem, and lacks petals, but is expected to bloom in mid-March at one of Southern California's best-known gardens?

This riddle-like query isn't too difficult if you recall that some of our region's lushest locations also offer diversions and delights beyond beautiful blossoms, trees, pathways, and water features.

One of the main delights at some of our area's larger gardens is the gift shop, a place that offers totes, cards, wearables, and other items that reflect the destination's mission of bringing people closer to nature.

And the re-blooming of one of those stores will take place on March 12, when the reimagined gift shop at Descanso Gardens opens its doors.

Descanso Gardens

The Store at Descanso "will feature a stunning new look featuring hand-painted murals, a wide variety of new garden-themed products created by talented local artisans, and a line of 'private label' items that are inspired by the Gardens, including pottery, vintage postcards, bags, hats and more."

The timing of the store's debut, like the timing of nature, is pretty perfect: The 30,000 tulips planted by employees and volunteers in January will bloom later in March, drawing visitors to the La Cañada Flintridge-based garden.

"We see the opening of The Store as an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to support local businesses and experience the unique makers of the region," said Juliann Rooke, Chief Executive Officer, Descanso Gardens.

"The Store will offer a wide variety of artisanal products from cultivated plants and handcrafted items to specially-designed art and jewelry."

"The store will serve as a showcase for the best that the region has to offer and is a testament to the vibrancy and creativity of the local community. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests to The Store!"

To find out what's in store for this store, and all of the flowery finds it will hold, visit the social feeds of Descanso Gardens.