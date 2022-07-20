A ‘Feline Frenzy' Will Pounce, Playfully, in Playa Vista

What to Know Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission; look for "two-FUR-one" adoption specials as well as fostering information

A feline frenzy can take on many fanciful forms, from several kittens all leaping in adorable unison for a single string of yarn, to a tumble of tender-footed cuties dashing for the dinner dish.

But when we've reached the middle portion of "Kitten Season," when shelters are full of home-needing felines, you can bet that the frenzy in question will involve adoption.

And that shall be the cute case at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace on Saturday, July 23, when a "Marathon Kitten Adoption Event" will tumble and leap into our laps, hearts, and minds.

The Feline Frenzy will take place over six sassy hours, with "all things feline" taking the sweet centerstage.

The rescue center wants to place 50 kittens in loving homes that day, with a "two-FUR-one special" that's all about placing a purrful pair together.

And if you can't quite adopt at this time?

You can still stop by the free event, which will feature foster information. Look for the Foster Information Coordinator, and learn more about filling this temporary and always vital role.

Important to know before you go? While several Wallis Annenberg PetSpace programs allow your pets to attend, organizers are asking that your furry ones remain at home during the Feline Frenzy.

Register for the complimentary event? You definitely should, to let the PetSpace people know how many guests to expect. Start here, RSVP, and learn more about this furriest and friendliest frenzy around.