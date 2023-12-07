A festive new experience, ‘Holidays on the Hill,' yuletides it up in Universal City

What to Know Holidays on the Hill at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City

Select dates through Dec. 17; look for the Jingle Bell Tavern, carnival games, and more

$35 (guests ages 12 and older); other ticketing tiers are available

A hotel pool, that shimmery blue expanse full of splashy promise, often serves as a showy centerpiece at the holidays.

The staff might add some oversized inflatables to the shallow end, a gigantic reindeer or oversized ornaments that instantly up the cheer. Zazzy lighting elements can also give a swimming pool a seasonal and spectacular appearance.

But how should a holiday-loving hotel team approach the area where a pool formerly existed?

There's no water to work with, but there will be a good amount of space, the sort of space that can be filled with food carts, carnival games, and some special snapshot spots.

That's just what the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City has done with its sizable outdoor location. The pop-up experience is called "Holidays on the Hill" and it will take place, with merry moxie, on select December dates.

Think of a vibrant event with the vibe of an "outdoor market," one that features a Vendor Village and places to take a picture with Santa Claus.

SoCal "snow" is on the charming list of seasonal sights, as are decorations, treats for sale, and the Jingle Bell Tavern, which will be the place to quaff a beverage.

And the views?

You might feel as though you can see all the way to the North Pole, or at least across a good swath of the Valley. "The Hill" part of the name isn't mere poetry; the Hilton is famously high atop a city-style peak, affording those who make the trek up some vistas to remember.

Visitors should plan around two hours to soak it all in and tickets may be purchased in advance.

And while it is not connected officially with Universal Studios Hollywood, where Grinchmas and Christmas in the Wizarding World are afoot, the newly reimagined destination is a short stroll away.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.