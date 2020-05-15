A Film Celebrating Women Chefs to Screen for Free

What to Know The Great American Takeout is spotlighting a documentary about women in the culinary arts

Pepsi is presenting the doc on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Youtube

The screening is free; a Q&A with the director will follow

If you've participated in The Great American Takeout over the last several Tuesdays, then you know each go-around has its own distinct theme.

The recent themes touched upon superheroes and Cinco de Mayo and indoor, at-home picnics, too, with a wider view tying it all together: Supporting our local restaurants during the time of the coronavirus closures.

But, behind every theme, twist, and giveaway that The Great American Takeout offered, there's been a constant: The cuisine, created by the talented chefs and staffs who work the burners, chopping boards, and mixing bowls.

In that spirit, and to draw the spotlight to an important topic, The Great American Takeout is partnering with Pepsi on May 15 to present "Dinner & a Movie."

The movie? It's the documentary "A Fine Line," which will screen, for free, on Youtube.

The film "... explores pressing issues faced by women in the culinary arts and across all industries, including sexual and workplace harassment, access to capital, unequal pay, and lack of paid family leave and affordable childcare."

A line-up of stellar chefs played a part in the important project, including Dominique Crenn, Lidia Bastianich, and Cat Cora.

The start time is 8 p.m. Eastern, which means if you do order an amazing supper from your favorite local woman chef, you'll want to do so on the (very) early side.

For more on the Joanna James documentary, and how it aims to raise the profile of the women at the forefront of the movement to create a better restaurant industry, visit the HQ for "A Fine Line" now.

Join the "inspiring celebration of perseverance, family, and food" this Friday night.