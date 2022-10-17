A Free Art-Fun Celebration Returns to DTLA's Grand Avenue

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand Avenue in DTLA between 5th Street and Temple Street; see map for more info

Tours of cultural institutions, art-making activities, live performances, more

If you had to pick one of the most luminous locations in all of Los Angeles, your mind might wander to Grand Avenue, where the beautiful night lighting of Music Center Plaza, the shimmery silver of Walt Disney Concert Hall, and the skylight-bright spaces of The Broad all possess a natural vibrancy.

But the downtown thoroughfare grows even more vibrant when a free, come-one-come-all event returns, the sort of happening that offers both the opportunity to experience art and to make art, too.

It's Grand Ave Arts: All Access, the complimentary celebration that puts the spotlight on all of the avenue's life-sweetening locations.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Yes, we said "life-sweetening," for the museums, venues, and art spaces along Grand Avenue have become beloved for all of the ideas, connections, and comforts they so readily deliver.

And to honor these places, the people behind them, and the Grand Avenue aficionados?

The Saturday, Oct. 22 event will offer a bouquet of cool to-dos, over five festive hours, including art-making activities for kids, venue tours of some of the avenue's most major addresses, live performances, and sidewalk sales, too.

Thirteen celebrated spots, including MOCA, The Broad, and REDCAT, will be involved in the grand day out, a "collaborative, community-inspired endeavor initiated by participating arts institutions to celebrate and share LA's dynamic arts scene with the wider community."

Adding to the convivial and sweet spirit of the celebration? Grand Ave Arts: All Access was on hiatus, due to the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, making its return especially poignant and meaningful.

And providing a zazzy new dimension to the happening? Grand Ave Augmented, an augmented reality experience featuring over 40 creative activations along the avenue.

Talk about vibrancy, joy, and a chance to connect with some of the city's cultural gifts on an effervescent autumn Saturday.

For more on this free gift to the community, which is presented by Brookfield Properties/Halo, Downtown Center Business Improvement District, The Grand, and LA Financial Credit Union, visit the Grand Ave Arts: All Access site now.