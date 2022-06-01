A Free Auto Show Salutes ‘American Royalty'

Is it all about the destination or the journey to get where we are going?

When it comes to rolling along in a classic car, even the simplest journey can take on delightful destination-like qualities, and the process of arriving somewhere? It can feel like you've already arrived when you're on a royal roll.

The Original Farmers Market has served as a favorite dining destination for Southern Californians for nearly 90 years, a storied spot that makes a person want to show up for lunch in an old-school Cadillac, Lincoln, or another American-made car.

We may not have that chance, but we do have the oh-so-free opportunity to admire dozens of autos when the Gilmore Heritage Auto Show returns to the world-famous public market with a made-in-the-USA theme: American Royalty.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Or rather, the parking areas and streets surrounding the landmark. "Nearly 100 breathtaking American classics" will come to a showy stop on Saturday, June 4, giving car buffs a chance to take a close look at their wheels, doors, dashboards, and all of the dazzling details found inside.

It's the 26th annual presentation of this popular event, which is free to see and requires no reservations.

It's an event that pairs a vroom-vroom vibe with a vintage spirit, thanks to the lovely location. Admiring several cars, then stopping for lunch at a favorite Farmers Market food stand, is a tradition for many local families.

And lunch falls near the start of this chrome-tastic celebration, which begins at 11 a.m. and wraps at 5 o'clock.

Other cars set to make a way-cool cameo? Packards are on roster, and Duesenbergs, too.

While not affiliated with the event or the Original Farmers Market, auto aficionados visiting the show often make time to visit the Petersen Automotive Museum, which is located about six blocks south of the public market, at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

Currently on view? The cars of the James Bond films fill one starry display, but there are several other elegant and rare vehicles to admire while visiting the museum.