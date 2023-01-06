A Free Oshogatsu Fest Will Feature Rabbit Crafts, Stories, and Fun

What to Know 2023 Oshogatsu Family Festival

Sunday, Jan. 8

Japanese American National Museum; free, but RSVPing is recommended

The Year of the Rabbit is on its upbeat, whimsical, oh-so-alert, and high-spirited way, and several places around Southern California are already getting the joyful "jump" on the celebrations, from the LA Zoo's Lunar New Year Nights to the heartfelt happening hopping into the Japanese American National Museum.

It's the 2023 Oshogatsu Family Festival, and happy hares will be at the sweet center of the daylong to-do.

Rabbit-y craftmaking will be one of the adorable activities at the Jan. 8 party, with the cheerful chance to try your hand at creating your own origami animals.

Mochitsuki, the "Japanese rice-pounding ritual," will also serve as a centerpiece of the event, which will feature interactive storytimes (led by writers, so nice), calligraphy demonstrations, and scavenger hunts, too (for sure, there shall be prizes).

cre8tive outlets will also give visitors a chance to snap a souvenir picture, all to recall how they began this most marvelous and adventuresome year.

Little Tokyo traditionally begins the new calendar with a beautiful Oshogatsu event, a gathering that is always filled with an auspicious aura and oodles of hope for the days soon to come.

If you're experiencing that felicitous outlook as January gets going, consider joining this lovely community gathering, one that's created for families to enjoy but is free and open to all.

Letting the museum know that you'll be there? That's recommended; you can RSVP through the site now.