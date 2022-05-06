A Free Santa Ana Fest to Treat Moms Royally

Your mom's achievements, selflessness, good heart, and utter awesomeness are fully crown-worthy.

She's got full-on royal-a-tude, in short, and spending some of Mother's Day at a show that fancifully celebrates some of filmdom's most famous queenly jewels feels like a fabulous fit.

And even more fabulous? Mothers can enjoy the Disney-themed exhibit for a discounted rate, courtesy of the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

In fact, the cultural destination, which can trace its art-strong roots back to 1936, has become known for its Mother's Day celebrations, including the fun fact that moms can enjoy complimentary admission to the museum's permanent galleries.

The tradition of fêting moms continues on Sunday, May 8. That's when the Bowers will host an outdoor International Mother's Day Festival, with music, dance performances, and a pop-up mini manicure station presented by SoCal Helpful Honda Dealers (mini massages will be available, too).

The four-hour festival begins at 11 a.m., with violin, Chinese harp and guitar, and other music-sweet interludes filling the festive schedule.

Oh yes, and craft-making is part of the sunny day out, too; Chinese paper carnations and refrigerator magnets will be the two featured projects.

As for the free museum admission for moms and grandmoms?

General admission to the museum will be free for mothers on Mother's Day, and discounted tickets to "All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives" will be available for moms, too.

The sparkly show features props and accessories from "The Princess Diaries," "Cruella," "Aladdin," and The Heart of the Ocean from "Titanic."

Those tickets? The mothers in your party can enjoy the show for an additional $10.

Important to know? You'll need to purchase those discounted tickets there, at the museum, on May 8. For all of the information on this Mother's Day special, visit the Bowers Museum site now.