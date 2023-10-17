A free ‘Sloth Soirée' will feature a real sloth, science fun, and tar pits-close to-dos

What to Know Sloth Soirée at the La Brea Tar Pits

Free; Friday evening, Oct. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Oct. 20 is International Sloth Day

Advance tickets are a good idea, as availability is "limited"

Miracle Mile, and the entirety of the mid-city area, is known for its on-the-move spirit, the sort of quick-acting forward motion that keeps the neighborhood's many businesses, eateries, and attractions full of impressive bustle.

But we'll get a chance to slow it down on Friday, Oct. 20, as in way, way down, for a certain unspeedy animal will serve as the obsessed-over star of its own titular celebration.

Oh hello, it is the sloth, a furry, long-of-limb, claw-rocking, ever-fascinating mammal that has recently been seen in big films, smiling from trendy t-shirts, emblazoned across blankets, and fronting just about every other item that can display a sloth's sweet face.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The critter, which can be found in the lush, tree-filled regions of Central and South America, may have found new celebrity in the internet age, but the sloth's story is an old one, a tail, er, tale that will be told by the La Brea Tar Pits on Oct. 20 at the Sloth Soirée.

"Sloths have made some slow but significant changes over the last 12,000 years. Join a museum educator as we explore the similarities and differences between sloths from the ice age versus today," suggests one intriguing experience, but there shall be several sloth-inspired happenings during the three-hour event.

An event, by the by, that is taking place on International Sloth Day.

A book signing for "The Upside-Down Book of Sloths," a chance to make sloth-themed bookmarks, fossil fun, and the adorable opportunity to view an actual sloth will be part of the sloth-y scene. (The furry guest will be visiting from the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar.)

This sloth-a-bration is free, but booking your spot ahead of time is "recommended"; after all, the sloth's star has been on the rise in recent years, and there will be plenty of fans ready to sink their own claws into a complimentary admission.