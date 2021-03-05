A Free-to-Enter Fair Food Drive-Thru Added New Dates

What to Know March 5-7 and March 12-14

Onion rings, kettle corn, and other fair classics served in a drive-thru setting

Book an online ticket and receive a free miniature funnel cake

The only way to make summer meet winter is to take a paper calendar and proceed to make a few crafty folds, concluding when the two seasons finally touch.

But there are other ways to find summer-style touchstones before winter ends, and it doesn't involve folding calendar pages or changing the order of the months via a visit to the space-time continuum.

Rather, a visit to Rose Bowl Stadium should do the trick, for the Fair Foodie Fest, a pop-up drive-thru, just extended its run by two weekends.

And those dates?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

They happen to be in the early and middle part of March, specifically March 5-7 and March 12-14, meaning that, yes, you can have summer-classic cuisine before winter officially wraps up.

That cuisine includes cheese bacon curly fries, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and Krispy Kreme donut cheeseburgers.

And for a fruit-meets-savory flavor? Hawaiian chicken teriyaki pineapple bowls are available, too. And yes, the bowl is actually and truly a half pineapple.

If you book an online ticket, you'll be treated to a complimentary mini funnel cake.

Keep in mind that you'll need to buy your food and be on your way; there's no dining at the drive-thru, even in your car.

It's all contact-less, and there are other safety must-knows before you go, so read up now.

Summer is on fairly fast approach, with springtime landing in a fortnight. But you can still find summery snacking in winter by taking a safe, stay-in-your-car spin through this free-to-enter fair food fest.