A Free Valentine's Night Fest Will Shimmer With Sound at Grand Park

What to Know Grand Park's Lovers Rock 2023

Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Free

The words "Valentine's Day" appear in ads, commercials, articles, and on the fronts of greeting cards far more frequently than do the words "Valentine's Night."

But of course, it is the evening portion of the heartsy holiday that is so much on our minds, as we try and figure out where to go and what to do to enjoy a romantic and festive outing.

Restaurants, bars, and theaters are time-honored choices for some tender time spent together on Feb. 14, but if you're seeking something lovely that's lit by the stars, an event that just happens to be totally free, looking to Grand Park may be the way to go in 2023.

For the DTLA destination is hosting a DJ-strong, activity-fun, four-hour festival devoted to the adorable occasion, one that will take place outdoors.

It's "Lovers Rock 2023," and it will rock again on Tuesday, Feb. 14 starting at 6 o'clock.

DJ Puffs will be delivering tunes, while instrumentalist Low Leaf will have the "curated playlist."

A market brimming with flowers, chances to decorate cookies, and a place to snap memorable pictures are filling the lovey-dovey line-up.

No ticket is required, and you won't need to reserve your spot: Show when you like and enjoy what you want to, on your own schedule (or the one you share with your sweetheart).

And something that's also sweet? This happy happening is returning after a lengthy pandemic-inspired hiatus.

The full and fanciful line-up of love-themed activities, sights, and sounds? Pucker up, lovers: It's right here.