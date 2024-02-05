A free ‘Vintage Valentine' bash will glow at the famous Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain

What to Know A Very Vintage Valentine at Fair Oaks Pharmacy, presented by Merch Motel

Feb. 11, 5 to 9 p.m.

Free (do RSVP); vintage fashion is recommended; shop for "nostalgic" items at the event or purchase an ice cream float

Valentine's Day can take on many pink-pretty, red-deep, cream-colored hues, the soft shades that call to mind the sorts of gentler feelings we have toward the fuzzy-hearted holiday.

But "glow" is often a no-go for the occasion, which seems to favor subtler designs and patterns. And yet? Finding a certain bright light, the kind of glow that is delivered by an iconic neon sign, is just what many people desire when Feb. 14 grows near.

If your approach to love is far more neon than pastel, consider booking your complimentary spot at the Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain on Sunday evening, Feb. 11.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A vintage-themed gathering will sashay into the South Pasadena landmark, a celebrated structure known for its decades-old neon signage.

The location was not only chosen for its tasty ice cream floats — those will be for sale at the old-fashioned counter — but because it is dear to the heart of Barkev Msrlyan, who runs Merch Motel, a Southern California site devoted to spotlighting old buildings, quirky attractions, storied signs, and intriguing local history.

The architecture-loving outfit is presenting the Valentine's-vibed event, which will feature many old-school goodies for sale. Think "toys, candy, cosmetics, and novelty items," just the sorts of finds that connect us to our childhoods, a first sweetheart, or a moving memory.

It's a fashion-forward sort of party, so if you've got clothing that seems to have sprung from an earlier era — snoods, suits, and snazzy tailoring are the mood — feel free to don your swankest wear.

And, yes: Red clothing is most welcome, if you're feeling it, and pinks and pastels, too. If you'd like to wear a frock that's fully covered in tiny candy hearts, well, "Be U" is our warm recommendation on that fun front.

After all, how often can you attend a pre-Valentine's affair at a pharmacy and soda fountain? RSVP now for this offbeat spin on the heartsy holiday.