A Halloween-Themed Tea Service Is Brewing at a Beverly Hills Teahouse

What to Know Velverie Café & Teahouse at 9737 S. Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills

Saturday, Oct. 29

$80; afternoon tea and one of three available Halloween cocktails (or a mocktail) will be included; tarot readings and crystal purchases are additional

If you had to draw up a list that counted down the most magical foods and beverages, those eats and drinks that appear most often in fantasy stories, you'd definitely include one storied sip.

It's tea, of course, a tea-riffic libation that's leafy and rich and ancient and lovely. It soothes the soul on soggy days, helps people converse in an intimate fashion with ease, and finding a few fictional wizards or wanderers enjoying a perfectly brewed cup?

It's a common but uncommonly charming literary trope.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So when a tea service crystallizes close to Halloween, with all of the allure and atmosphere that we like to find in a fantastical setting, we start brewing up a way to attend.

There are a few such ensorcelled services materializing around town, including one that's bewitching Beverly Hills on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Velverie Café & Teahouse is the place for A Very Velverie Halloween, an event that will include a tea service, a decorated space, a tarot reader, and crystals for sale.

The service is $80, and includes your choice of a special Halloween cocktail or mocktail. As for the goodies on the table?

A Butternut Squash Soup delivers that fall flavor, as does the Turkey & Cranberry & Mozzarella Sandwich, while Dirt & Worms and a Candy Corn Parfait add a dastardly and delightful note to the service's dessert chapter.

If you'd like your tarot read, or you fancy one of the crystals, those will require additional fees.

The full menu and more information are both haunting teahouse's site. Booking your spot? You can do so through Resy.