A haunted house inspired by ‘The Last of Us' to spookily sprout at Halloween Horror Nights

Opening Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood

The fall fright fest is famous for creating walk-through experiences based on pop culture favorites, scary fables, and new imaginative realms

Video games are some of the most immersive experiences around, and the fact that people can enter these otherworldly adventures from home gives them something of an intimate and immediate experience.

So the intriguing notion of taking that you-are-there experience to a haunted house, where you are there in person, can only enhance the atmosphere and, in some cases, all-out eerieness of exploring that surreal space.

Few strange spaces have caught the public's imagination like "The Last of Us," the 10-year-old video game phenomenon from Naughty Dog and PlayStation.

Now "The Last of Us" will enfold visitors to Halloween Horror Nights in the fall of 2023, at least those brave souls who feel emboldened to step into the post-pandemic landscape that's so creatively and creepily illustrated game.

It's a landscape made frightfully floral by a fungal virus, a disease that has produced some of the most memorable and macabre monsters in recent memory.

Guests will wend through the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, encountering the Infected along the way. Famous locations from the video game, the places that Joel and Ellie, the adventure's protagonists, have roamed, will be featured, including The Hotel Grand.

Tunnels, too, the shadowy subterranean spots where fungal fears grow, must also be traversed.

"The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights," says John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Halloween Horror Nights begins its haunting engagement on Sept. 7, 2023, running on select nights through September and October.

Nabbing your ticket now? You can at the Universal Studios Hollywood site.

Finding out what other haunted houses will soon sprout, like frightful fungi, at the popular happening?

A Chucky-themed 2023 experience was announced at the conclusion of the 2022 Halloween Horror Nights, making "The Last of Us" the second haunted house to be announced, but more mayhem-ish merriment will soon be revealed.

