A ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' Deal Is Aglow at Tanaka Farms

What to Know 5380 3/4 University Drive in Irvine

Through Jan. 10, 2021

Use the code 2021lights at checkout and save 20% on your ticket

There's no ho, ho, ho-ing the holidays out the door in a fast and tidy fashion. For the season ends when you say it does, and not a person on the planet can tell you otherwise.

And for many revelers? The festive-est stretch on the calendar doesn't come to a firm conclusion before we've reached the second third of January.

That's still a ways off, which means there is still time to book your ticket for one of the most charming, old-timey, and nostalgia-sweet holiday drive-thrus around.

It's "Hikari — A Festival of Lights" at historic Tanaka Farms, and it will keep the lighted tractors and sparkly scenes aglow through to Jan. 10, 2021.

And here's something that will make that glow go even further: The agricultural destination, which has kept the grateful Southern California community in strawberries, pumpkins, vegetables, and a host of produce-cool goodies for several decades, has a special on through the end of the illuminated event's run.

Just use the code 2021lights when you book your ticket and the 20%-off savings shall be yours.

"Loosely translated, Hikari means shine in Japanese, and this holiday season we have really made Tanaka Farms shine with over a mile of twinkling lights!," says the Tanaka Farms team.

"As you drive through our 30-acre farm, you will be dazzled by farm-themed lighting from trees, to scarecrows, tractors...even our sugarcane got the holiday light treatment! Plus, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we have a very special visit from Santa, himself!"

Starting 2021 with some extra sparkle, and maybe even a socially distant wave from Santa himself? Call it an uplifting and auspicious way to greet the new year.

To book your ticket, just visit this site now (and, of course, don't forget the code: 2021lights).