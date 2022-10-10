A ‘Holiday Road' Will Whimsically Wend Again Through Calabasas

What to Know Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, 2022 (select nights); 5 to 10 p.m.

King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas

$29.99 to $44.99

Right now, as the middle part of October begins to deliver its haunting vibes?

The lights we're toodling by, the beams and bulbs bedecking our neighbors' homes, are of the orange variety, with some strange grays and lush purples adding eerie illumination.

For over-the-top Halloween decorations have turned to whimsical wattage in recent years, meaning many front yards have become frightfully fun and super-saturated shows of sparkle and glow.

But soon, when October wraps and November reaches its final chilly days? The lights will take a lighter turn, in the direction of greens and reds and the sorts of candy-sweet hues that tell us the holidays are near.

One of the brightest lights on the immersive stroll-by scene is Holiday Road, the large-scale outdoor event that set up colorful camp in Calabasas over the last couple of years.

Make that two years, with year three coming right up: The alfresco experience announced on Oct. 10 that it will return to King Gillette Ranch, for 30 illuminated evenings, beginning on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 14.

If you didn't ho, ho, go by this jovial happening in 2020 or 2021, what can you expect? Look for "a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, light tunnels, Christmas tree forests" and plenty of yuletide cheer.

Bundling up before heading out on the walking trail, which is just under a mile long, is a good idea, even on those surprising not-so-chilly SoCal nights.

Food trucks are parked at the ranch, should you and the family want to grab a quick burger, taco, or treat before heading in, and a bar? Christmassy sips and other spirited drinks will be available for purchase.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our third annual Holiday Road this year in Calabasas," shared Holiday Road co-founders, Ben Biscotti and Tony Schubert.

"We look forward to entertaining the whole family again with an unforgettable immersive experience filled with holiday cheer!"

The under-the-stars twinkle will shine, on select nights, through Dec. 30, with tickets starting at $29.99; for all ticketing tiers, and good-to-know tips, saunter by the Holiday Road site now.