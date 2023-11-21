A homespun holiday season is clip-clopping into Underwood Family Farms

What to Know Christmas on the Farm at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

$14 general admission; Nov. 24-Dec. 24, 2023 (select dates; see calendar)

Santa will stop by on select dates, as will a couple of cute reindeer; check the schedule before purchasing tickets

A farm is a lot like the North Pole, or so a person with a real twinkle in their eye might say.

Both places are synonymous with picturesque countryside, fresh air, and adorable animals. And while Santa might stick close to the famously cold location, sometimes he makes time to call upon some of his favorite farms, all to visit with families, take a few photos, and add some jolly-a-tude to the season.

And Santa will do just that, when "Christmas on the Farm" quaintly connects Southern Californians with some of the pastoral pleasures of the yuletide.

Those include tractor-drawn hayrides, charming picture spots (snowmen made of tires have popped up in the past), and a place to write letters to the Jolly Old Elf.

The Animal Center will be open, giving guests the chance to commune with critters aplenty, including goats and horses and ducks and the two super-sweet Scottish Highland cows that joined the Underwood family earlier this year, Astrid and Fergus.

Trees have also arrived, if you'd like to pick up your fir while there, and there's a Holiday Store that's lush with greenery and the gewgaws that we like to see festooning a room this time of year.

It's Santa, though, and the real-life reindeer that draw a lot of fans, but keep in mind that they'll only be stopping by the Moorpark destination on a few select November and December dates. You'll want to find out when to go, of course, before purchasing your ticket (which is always advisable).

A general ticket is $14 and there is a discount for seniors, first responders, and military members.

Meeting Santa out on the farm may not be like greeting Kris Kringle at the North Pole, but considering how similar the two spaces are, we'll be glad to make his acquaintance at Underwood Family Farms. Plus? It's rather warmer than heading to the Land of Ice.

Find out more now about one of our region's gentlest ways to enjoy the season.