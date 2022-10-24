A Host of Halloween Week Events Will Haunt the Heart of Pasadena

What to Know Haunted Pasadena Walking Tours are delving into chilling details of the city's past while a ghost tour of an old building is going deep

Halloween at One Colorado is full of fun 'n frightful activities

Kids can trick-or-treat at Old Pasadena's stores on Monday, Oct. 31

Decades-old buildings, brick-lined alleyways that can seem a bit eerier at dusk, and rumors of long-ago Pasadenans who passed on... but never quite left?

The Crown City, with its vintage character and love of splashy spectacle — see the flowery spectacle that kicks off the new year each year — has become a favorite place for both phantom fans and fun-seeking families to spend time in the days leading up to Halloween, or on the holiday itself.

There isn't a huge block party scheduled for the area on Oct. 31, nor any sort of outsized outdoor festival, but there are a host of haunting happenings created for grown-ups and kids, depending upon the sort of thrills and chills you're seeking.

The Armory Center for the Arts is helming a Spooky Halloween Risographs Prints workshop on Oct. 28. "A Risograph is a digital stencil duplicator, a hybrid of screen printing and offset lithography that uses brightly colored soy-based inks," shares the center, and the cost is $85.

"The Haunting of Old Pasadena" is the theme of The Bunker Experience's 2022 exploration of the depths of the atmospheric Old Union Bank on Raymond Avenue. There are still spots for the ghost tour and seancé on Oct. 27; find out more now.

"Haunted Pasadena" is the theme of the seasonal Pasadena Walking Tour outings. Learn the yarns from ye old Pas, tales that will roam "castles and courtyards" as well as "mortuaries and theatres." Can't make the Oct. 28 date? There are post-Halloween tours, too, in early November.

A "Spooktacular Show" will frolic at One Colorado on Oct. 27, with the famous Bob Baker Marionettes paying a visit. And a showing of "Ghostbusters" on Oct. 31 will deliver the ghoul-fun cheer.

Also happening on Monday, Oct. 31? Kids can trick-or-treat, "store-to-store," around Old Pasadena. Costumes are encouraged, of course. The times? All the ghosty good-timing is afoot from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.