A Krampus-Inspired Bar — Shiver — Is Haunting Hollywood

What to Know Through Dec. 31 (closed Mondays)

Lost Property Bar at Hollywood & Vine

Creepy cocktails, scary sights, and a spooky that melds the monstrous charms of Halloween with Christmas touchstones

Legendary figures that roam the shadowier edges of various holidays have reigned at the edges of our collective imagination for centuries, but few folklorish fellows have achieved the haunting heights of Krampus.

The yuletide terror, long seen glowering around the town squares of quaint European cities come December, has a reputation that would make any reveler think twice before making mischief at Christmas.

For the fancifully frightful figure doesn't put up with much nonsense during the Noël, and spying his horns and hooves in the distance can prompt any person to pause.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But mischief and the macabre have found an impish expression in recent years as Krampus has risen in the ranks of modern pop culture. The contemporary Krampus has inspired a number of seasonal events, including the "immersive holiday pop-up" called Krampus Tavern, which will gleefully glower at the Globe Theatre in DTLA on Dec. 10 and 11.

And in Hollywood, at Lost Property Bar? Krampus' Cove is the low-lit, stylishly spooky spot for themed cocktails and decorations that have a dastardly edge (yep, those are dolls heads adding an eerie oomph to the Christmas tree).

The bar, which offers two-hour seatings and a wicked welcome cocktail, springs from the imagination of the team behind the Halloween-esque Black Lagoon experience.

Look for kicky libations with names like Brimstone and Santa's Slay, as well as a host of surprises that weave together October-style eeks with the details that festoon our worlds come December.

Booking your timed spot for the offbeat adventure, which is described as both "immersive" and "guided"?

Follow the trail of Krampus to Hollywood now and reserve your seat for a spot that is shining a moody light on the stranger side of the season, one that boasts a frightful fairytale vibe made for Halloween-loving grown-ups.