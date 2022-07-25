A ‘Little Shop of Horrors' Tribute Exhibit Is Now Sprouting

What to Know "Little Shop of Horrors" Tribute Exhibit

SugarMynt Gallery in South Pasadena

Through Aug. 13, 2022; $10 admission "beyond the curtain"

Quote a famous line from a stage show, film, or television show, and fellow fans may immediately guess its origin.

And those well-known lines?

More often than not, they're on the longer side, which makes sense, for the lengthier the quote, the more detail that's revealed.

But "feed me, Seymour," short though it is, has to be one of the most instantly recognizable bits of dialogue in movie history: It's an adorable but eerie demand made by Audrey II, the personality-filled plant at the center of "Little Shop of Horrors."

Personality-filled, and very, very... hungry.

Now "the mean green mother from outer space," the spunky Seymour, the plucky Audrey, and the other quirky characters from the frightful florist shop are receiving an art-fun tribute at SugarMynt Gallery in South Pasadena.

The gallery, which has flowered with "Little Shop"-inspired paintings, photographs, sculptures, and other whimsical works, is located behind "the Michael Myers House," the local building famously seen near the start of 1978's "Halloween."

Known for horror film-inspired exhibits, SugarMynt also frequently screens classic blockbusters, including some movies for families, in its backyard space on weekend evenings.

The current and carnivorous show, called "Some Fun Now," is having some fun through Aug. 13, so spread your own tendrils in the direction of the gallery and get your chlorophyll before the exhibit, well, wilts on the vine.

Dozens of artists, all creators who are big on this "Little" tale, are represented in the smiles-meets-scares show.

And the exhibit's snazzy centerpiece? A large-scale Audrey II sculpture you can stand inside, er, "mid-meal," should you desire a memorable snapshot.

"Little Shop," a comedic powerhouse, has tapped into the fancies and fears of musical-loving fans for decades. The 1960 film "The Little Shop of Horrors," directed by Roger Corman, transmogrified into an off-Broadway show over two decades later, then a "Little Shop of Horrors" movie in 1986. And all of those catchy hits, including "Suddenly Seymour"?

They were penned by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, the iconic team also known for their work on "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Aladdin."

You can find admission information at the SugarMynt site, which will also soon have details about its upcoming Haddonfield exhibit, a fall tradition which, yes, shines a (candle)light on South Pasadena's most famous film: "Halloween."