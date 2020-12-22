A Local Artist's ‘Healing Heart' Print Is Helping Casa Vega

What to Know $30, $94, and $320

The prints, which are available in three sizes, may be found on the Casa Vega's web site starting on Dec. 22; all proceeds will benefit the restaurant

The Ventura Boulevard eatery is open for delivery and takeout

The symbol of a healing heart? It's a stirring sight so many of us are seeking out as 2020 draws to a close.

Artist Ponti Lambros is in touch with that lovely longing, a wish that things can improve, and, indeed, heal for the places and people that mean a lot to us.

And for generations of Valley dwellers? One of those go-to favorites is Casa Vega, the neon-lit, salsa-spectacular Mexican mainstay that's glowed at the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Fulton Avenue since the mid-1950s.

The cozy-booth'd movie star — it was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" — has faced what thousands of treasured establishments are dealing with in 2020: Challenging times due to the pandemic closures.

To help this gem of a neighborhood restaurant, a storied spot that is cherished for its friendly staff members, zingy margaritas, and romantic charms, Mr. Lambros created a fundraising print for the restaurant.

A healing LA heart is seen alongside Casa Vega's iconic neon sign in the print, which goes on sale on Dec. 22 (in three different sizes and price points). All of the proceeds will help the eatery to both reach its reopening and continue to provide healthcare for its employees.

The artist's Sherman Oaks studio Art Rebel is not too far from Casa Vega, making this a true, meaningful, and kind-spirited example of a neighbor reaching out to a neighbor to help lessen the burden of a painful moment.

You can see more about WE HEAL PROJECTS, the artist's effort that "promotes positive recovery to our communities," at this page.

The prints, which come in three sizes and prices (starting at $30), are now available on the Casa Vega site.

The months to come look as bright as the neon outside the landmark, for Casa Vega will celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2021.

Reaching that milestone birthday is happening in large part because of supporters like Ponti Lambros, as well as all of the restaurant's loyal fans, the devoted diners who continue to place orders for takeout and delivery.