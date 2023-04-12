A ‘Macabre Masquerade,' Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, to Haunt DTLA in May

What to Know Sunday, May 21

The Globe Theatre

$79.99-$129.99

Summoning the velvety spirit of an eerie literary icon might seem to be the province of October but consider that May is one of our region's murkier months.

A heavy layer of gloom greets us at so many May dawns, or so it seems, with "May Gray" ruling our chilly and damp days.

Thus — and one really does feel inclined to "thus" a lot when talking about literary giants — we say this: May is an ideal time to give a spooky salute to Edgar Allan Poe, the man who Ushered in an era of wonderfully wicked tales.

There are few more eerily apt places to do so beyond The Globe Theatre in DTLA, a vintage venue full of architectural splendor, history, and a lightly spectral aura come the atmospheric evening hours.

Set for May 21, the Macabre Masquerade will fill four fancifully frightful hours with a host of plummy pleasures, including a Venetian ball (the Countess Prospero is your hostess, of course), burlesque performances, poetry readings, an appearance by magician Jeff Black, and a cabaret show full of details that Poe lovers will recognize.

Desserts, cocktails, art, tarot readings delivered by typewriter, and the chance to peruse woefully Poe-tic merchandise is also on the scintillating schedule.

Dressing in your tulle and taffeta?

You'll want to go the sartorial distance in terms of gorgeous gowns, haunting hair accessories, and gewgaws befitting a ghoulish gala. "The Countess is known for her opulence and extravagance and will bestow a token upon those who catch her eye during the costume contest," or at least that's what we heard an in-the-know raven advise on the matter.

If you've attended other eerie affairs around Southern California, including The Raven Societea or perhaps The Krampus Tavern, then you know the work of Witches Brew LA, the ghostly group staging this soirée.

Before we caw "nevermore" and fly away, we'll send you in the direction of this wise site, where tickets and other important details flicker brightly, like so many candles down a darkened passageway.