A Mammoth Amount of Snow Fell at Mammoth Mountain

Everything about Mammoth Mountain is, well, mammoth.

You'd have to go up, up, up, over 12,000 feet, to reach the sky-touching top of Mammoth Peak.

You'd have to bring a lot of measuring tape, perhaps more measuring tape than exists on this planet, to document the epic length, girth, and overall big-a-tude of the nearby Minaret Mountains.

And recording the number of flakes that fall each winter? That's a fantastical errand you don't need to pursue, but you can marvel at the number of inches of snow that accumulate in the area following a big storm.

Such a big storm just swept through the Sierra Nevada destination, with more wintry dumps in the forecast. Bundle up and peruse some very recent images from the ski resort...