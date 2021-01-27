A Mammoth Amount of Snow Fell at Mammoth Mountain

By Alysia Gray Painter

Everything about Mammoth Mountain is, well, mammoth.

You'd have to go up, up, up, over 12,000 feet, to reach the sky-touching top of Mammoth Peak.

You'd have to bring a lot of measuring tape, perhaps more measuring tape than exists on this planet, to document the epic length, girth, and overall big-a-tude of the nearby Minaret Mountains.

And recording the number of flakes that fall each winter? That's a fantastical errand you don't need to pursue, but you can marvel at the number of inches of snow that accumulate in the area following a big storm.

Such a big storm just swept through the Sierra Nevada destination, with more wintry dumps in the forecast. Bundle up and peruse some very recent images from the ski resort...

Some three feet of snow touched down over 24 hours at Mammoth Mountain.
"More is on the way," says the team that represents the resort.
How much could fall by the close of January? Ten feet is not out of the realm of possibility. Wow.
Driving to Mammoth? It's "potentially dangerous" due to the conditions, and Caltrans should be consulted.
Short-term lodging has returned to the community following the lifting of the California stay-at-home order.
Capacity in the lodge is "extremely limited" and people must prepare to be outside for most of the day. For more photos of the most recent storm, and the storms soon to come, check out the Mammoth Mountain social pages.

