‘A Massive Toy Collection' Is Vroom-Vrooming to Auction

You don't need to be at trivia-ruling mastermind to love poring over the items in an enormous auction, but possessing some nostalgia, or at least a bit of knowledge, for what will be on the block is helpful.

And if you know toys, movies, Disneyland, and television, well, pop culture maven, your dream auction is coming up, virtually, at Van Eaton Galleries.

For the Sherman Oaks-based nexus of niftiness will host its very first auction of 2021.

It's called "A Celebration of Pop Culture," and the hundreds of treasures set to stand in the spotlight cover decades of headline-making films, TV shows, playthings, and more.

The two-day event rolls out over Jan. 30 and 31, 2021, but you can get a look now at what's ahead by visiting the Van Eaton Galleries site. A tantalizing taste is below, with James Bond, Yoda, and MacGyver all playing a pop-tastic part in this gavel-oriented online gathering.