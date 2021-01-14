‘A Massive Toy Collection' Is Vroom-Vrooming to Auction

By Alysia Gray Painter

You don't need to be at trivia-ruling mastermind to love poring over the items in an enormous auction, but possessing some nostalgia, or at least a bit of knowledge, for what will be on the block is helpful.

And if you know toys, movies, Disneyland, and television, well, pop culture maven, your dream auction is coming up, virtually, at Van Eaton Galleries.

For the Sherman Oaks-based nexus of niftiness will host its very first auction of 2021.

It's called "A Celebration of Pop Culture," and the hundreds of treasures set to stand in the spotlight cover decades of headline-making films, TV shows, playthings, and more.

The two-day event rolls out over Jan. 30 and 31, 2021, but you can get a look now at what's ahead by visiting the Van Eaton Galleries site. A tantalizing taste is below, with James Bond, Yoda, and MacGyver all playing a pop-tastic part in this gavel-oriented online gathering.

10 photos
1/10
Space Patrol electric car, 1960s. Starting bid est.$2,000 (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
2/10
"MacGyver" Mac Moto Motorcycle, starting bid $200 (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
3/10
James Bond 007 Aston Martin DB5 Corgi Die-Cast Model, starting bid $400 (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
4/10
"Star Wars" Yoda life-size figure created for a Pepsi promotion for "Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith." The estimate is $700-$900. (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
5/10
A Rocket Raccoon created for a Marvel exhibit at Madame Tussauds. Estimate $30,000-$50,000. (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
6/10
Butch Patrick's Eddie Munster costume on "The Munsters." The estimate is $6,000-$8,000. (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
7/10
A Cinderella Castle trash can from the Magic Kingdom. Estimate $3,000-$5,000 (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
8/10
A UFO prop from "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Estimate $2,000-$4,000 (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
9/10
A Xenomorph head prop from "Alien vs. Predator." Estimate $400-$600 (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)
10/10
Storyboard art from Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989). Estimate $500-$700 (photo: Van Eaton Galleries)

This article tagged under:

auction

