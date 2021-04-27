A Mega ‘Coral Reefs' Exhibit Will Relaunch in Long Beach

Boats launch, and ships do, too, but sometimes other things we associate with the ocean need their own special launch-able moments.

Or make that a "relaunch," at least if you're talking about a large-scale aquarium exhibition that opened in the late spring of 2020.

That's what happened with the magnificent exhibition called "Coral Reefs: Nature's Underwater Cities." The multi-part presentation, which spotlights a host of eye-popping corals and critters, debuted around the time when the aquarium reopened, briefly, following a long spring closure due to the pandemic.

But the aquarium's indoor section soon shuttered again, meaning that the delights, wonders, and educational aspects of this important experience had to wait for a future day.

The aquarium has again reopened to visitors, with new safety guidelines in place, and the team behind this fascinating exhibit is looking to, yes, relaunch it with fresh eyes, and a few new animals, too, beginning on May 28, 2021.

Take a dip now and see some of the show's splashy sights. Then plan your visit to the Long Beach-based aquarium, to admire it in person, from May 28 through April 2022.