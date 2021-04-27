A Mega ‘Coral Reefs' Exhibit Will Relaunch in Long Beach

By Alysia Gray Painter

Boats launch, and ships do, too, but sometimes other things we associate with the ocean need their own special launch-able moments.

Or make that a "relaunch," at least if you're talking about a large-scale aquarium exhibition that opened in the late spring of 2020.

That's what happened with the magnificent exhibition called "Coral Reefs: Nature's Underwater Cities." The multi-part presentation, which spotlights a host of eye-popping corals and critters, debuted around the time when the aquarium reopened, briefly, following a long spring closure due to the pandemic.

But the aquarium's indoor section soon shuttered again, meaning that the delights, wonders, and educational aspects of this important experience had to wait for a future day.

The aquarium has again reopened to visitors, with new safety guidelines in place, and the team behind this fascinating exhibit is looking to, yes, relaunch it with fresh eyes, and a few new animals, too, beginning on May 28, 2021.

Take a dip now and see some of the show's splashy sights. Then plan your visit to the Long Beach-based aquarium, to admire it in person, from May 28 through April 2022.

9 photos
1/9
Robin Riggs
Hello, dear zebra shark. We'll see you at "Coral Reefs: Nature's Underwater Cities," which celebrates the "beauty and diversity of coral reefs."
2/9
Aquarium of the Pacific
You can find the exhibit in the aquarium's Tropical Pacific Gallery, starting on May 28.
3/9
Robin Riggs
A ultra-cool cownose ray takes "flight" under the water's surface.
4/9
Robin Riggs
There are a number of sharks in the show, including a beautiful bonnethead shark.
5/9
Robin Riggs
A colorful school of small fishes weave in and out of the coral.
6/9
Robin Riggs
Eager to behold the animals of the exhibit, like this eagle ray? You'll want to make advance tickets before visiting, due to limited visitor capacity.
7/9
Aquarium of the Pacific
"Exhibits include a coral lagoon habitat functioning as a nursery for young fish, an exhibit with corals confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an exhibit of coral eaters such as parrotfish, an exhibit highlighting bioluminescent and fluorescent animals on coral reefs, and more." Pictured: a parrotfish.
8/9
Robin Riggs
Even above-the-water animals, like this red-footed booby, get their due in the exhibit.
9/9
Ken Kurtis
Follow this handsome sea turtle the Aquarium of the Pacific site now for more information on this multi-month, multi-animal, super-fascinating plunge into the glory of our planet's coral reefs.

This article tagged under:

Aquarium of the PacificLong Beachcoral reefs

More Photo Galleries

SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
Walk Among the Redwoods on a Dazzling New Sky Walk
Walk Among the Redwoods on a Dazzling New Sky Walk
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Pictures
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Pictures
See the Best Looks From the Oscars 2021 Red Carpet
See the Best Looks From the Oscars 2021 Red Carpet
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us