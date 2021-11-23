A Merry Moorpark Farm Offers Nostalgic Pastimes Aplenty

What to Know Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

Nov. 26-Dec. 24, 2021

$9 per person weekdays, $12 per person weekends, kids under age 2 admitted free. "Seniors (65+), Military, Veterans, & Emergency First Responders receive a $2 admission discount every day (with valid ID)."

You can't picture the sparkliest season without a few whiskery critters, some sweet snouts, and the sorts of sweethearts that star in our favorite end-of-the-year storybooks.

Where, though, can you go to find furry joy, since the North Pole reindeer are likely too busy to receive visitors at the moment? Not to mention that even getting to the North Pole is a bit of a push?

There is a critterful wonderland in Moorpark, a place that's synonymous with healthy vegetables, delicious fruits, bright pumpkins, and all sorts of agricultural adventures.

It's Underwood Family Farms, and if you know this corn-tastic, maze-merry place for its annual Fall Festival, there is a multi-week happening that soon follows the autumntime fun: Christmas on the Farm.

The oh-so-beloved Animal Center is open during the ho-ho-happening, which rings its sleigh bells from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24, 2021.

Tractor-drawn wagon rides, a popular must-do during the farm's annual October event, also make a return, and there are plenty of holiday-themed displays made for taking family photos.

But there December-focused fun times, too, like a holiday store, arts & crafts, and the chance to meet Santa on the weekends.

Reindeer, too, will make an antler-awesome cameo over the second weekend of the month, and a holiday train will bring the choo-choo cheer.

And taking a "California" sleigh ride led by draft horses? Oh yes: That is another festive feature of Christmas on the Farm.

Look also for Big Wave Dave's Christmas Trees, which will be available for purchase from Nov. 26 through Dec. 20, along with garlands, wreaths, and other beautiful bunches of greenery.

Seeking a breezy, outdoor expression of the season, one that boasts animal sweetness, "sleigh" rides, handsome draft horses, gem mining, nifty tractors, pick-your-own fields, and an adorable holiday train?

Find an old-timey, sunshine-laden, farm-fun outing at Underwood Family Farms.