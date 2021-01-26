A New Farmers Boys Will Fundraise for a SoCal School

What to Know Opening day is on Saturday, Jan. 30

Giving a local school some support and love, whether it is through a walk-a-thon, a cheese drive, buying ads in the yearbook, or another form of fundraising?

It's a heartwarming way for members of the community to show they care about a local institution devoted to excellent learning, the arts, sports, and helping our young people realize their dreams and goals.

Sometimes, though, we get a savory assist that positively sizzles.

Look to Fullerton, which is about to welcome its second Farmer Boys on Saturday, Jan. 30.

To make the day all the more celebratory, and to truly put its neighborhood-focused ties on full display, the eatery will donate proceeds from opening day sales to Valencia High School in Placentia.

An important thing to know?

You'll want to use the code VHS100 to make sure what you spend on your Daybreak Sandwich or Market Veggie Burger is donated to the high school.

We mentioned the Daybreak Sandwich, by the by, because this is an all-day fundraiser. So stop by for a to-go breakfast or plan to pick up dinner later in the afternoon.

As for what else is new at your local Farmer Boys?

The SoCal-based company just introduced its No Brainer Deals menu, which includes seven items prices from $3 to $5.

One filling goodie on the line-up? The three-dollar Jr. Cheeseburger, which is a "... 100% USDA fire-grilled beef patty topped with American cheese, dill pickles, and house-made 1000 island dressing on a locally baked toasted brioche bun."