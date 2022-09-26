A New Immersive Holiday Event Set to Sparkle in Norco

What to Know ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES at the Silverlakes Equestrian and Sports Park in Norco

Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, 2022 (select evenings)

$28 advance adult ticket, $18 for children ages 3 to 9; $48 adult ticket after Oct. 31, $34 for children ages 3 to 9

We're sauntering into a season brimming with colorful corn stalks, glowing jack o'lanterns, hay barrels, and all sorts of under-the-sky sights associated with autumn's traditional pleasures.

But autumn, at least the conclusion of it, is also known for its Noël-inspired attractions, those alfresco events that pop up around Thanksgiving and keep the shimmer bright through to Christmas or beyond.

A new outdoor spectacular, of the shimmeriest variety, will make its debut the day after Thanksgiving 2022. It's ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES, a holiday-themed happening that takes its bright name from where it is located: Silverlakes Equestrian and Sports Park in Norco.

Think illuminated installations, merry photo-taking spots, themed goodies, and the sort of bundle-up-and-go goings-on that give Southern Californians a taste of wintry whimsy.

What can visitors expect? "At ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES, guests will enjoy delightful visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live musical performances, fun-filled activities, beautiful holiday light displays, tasty seasonal treats and Christmas appetizers, holiday gift offerings, and unforgettable moments for everyone!"

"The family-friendly outdoor experience will take visitors on a magical illuminated journey through the festive grounds, touring six different captivating and fun-filled areas. Share the warmth of an enchanted Christmas season at SoCal’s all-new event."

A holiday market will offer guests the chance to browse Christmassy crafts, while a Toyland is the spot to see presents that are definitely way, way bigger than the gifts people normally see under their trees.

"After a two-year absence, we know families are excited to gather together once again, and we can't wait to have them join us in making new holiday memories in a spectacular setting that truly represents the 'merry' of Christmas," says TC Knoch, managing partner of Skyline Production Group.

"Each of our six distinct areas is filled with amazing entertainment, food delights, and enough incredible sights to please any Instagrammer or family Christmas card cover!"

Discount tickets are now available, but be sure to purchase through Oct. 31 to enjoy the early-bird deals.