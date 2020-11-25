A Nine-Story Turkey Is Twinkling at Santa Monica Pier

What to Know Nightly through Nov. 26 (sundown to midnight)

Free to see on the Pacific Wheel webcam

Fall leaves and hues will also sparkle on the nine-story attraction

Coming across a colossal turkey isn't too difficult, at least when you've reached the last part of November and turkey motifs are plentiful.

For parades, in bygone years, often featured a large-scale balloon bird, or a float shaped in the form of friendly and fantastically huge fowl.

And the inflatable turkey currently sitting on your neighbor's roof? That, too, is rather bigger than most birds you'll encounter in real life.

But the biggest bird of all is sparkling nightly through Thursday, Nov. 26 at Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier.

For the Pacific Wheel, that solar-powered, ocean-close ride, will feature turkeys that stand at juuuust about nine stories tall.

These won't be actual turkeys, we should add rather quickly, but rather bird designs recreated in brilliance.

That tech-cool brilliance stems from some 174,000 LED lights, lights that will also create an assortment of autumnal leaves and fall-type hues.

No ticket is needed to see this tall, tall turkey: You can check it out, live and for free, from sundown to midnight, on the Pacific Wheel's webcam.

Keep in mind that while Santa Monica Pier is open, the rides of Pacific Park remain temporarily closed.