A ‘Nope' Set Joins the Universal Studio Tour

"Nope," Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror film, opens July 22, 2022

July 22 is also when the tour guests will begin visiting the "Nope" set, a permanent addition to the backlot-roaming tour

Taking a deep breath, blowing away the mind cobwebs, and venturing onto the World-Famous Studio Tour, with the knowledge that the tram will be taking you through the Universal Studios backlot?

You might need to find a bit of courage first, for the tour, a cinema-focused centerpiece of the Universal Studios Hollywood tour for several decades, definitely calls upon some dastardly scenes.

The foreboding "Psycho" house and Bates Motel are two famous, er, infamous movie sets that still thrill/chill guests, as does some epic, and epically eerie, scenery from 2005's "War of the Worlds."

And, yeah: A certain shark makes a sudden, scream/smile-inducing appearance, too.

Now a new film set is joining these on-view classics of the scary cinema. And yep: It's from "Nope."

Universal Studios Hollywood revealed that the Jupiter's Claim set, which will be seen in the new Jordan Peele fright fantasia, will join the World-Famous Studio Tour on July 22, coinciding with the release day of the highly anticipated film.

The theme park-style set, created by Production Designer Ruth DeJong, brims with bright hues, but, of course, there's an unsettling air to it, even if the cowboy character seen over the attraction's name seems mighty... friendly? Friendly-ish?

Eek.

And are those Santa Clarita-style hills in the distance?

You guessed it — that's where the theme park is located in "Nope" — but the set itself now has a permanent address in Universal City, after the buildings were "carefully disassembled post-production" and transported to the studio backlot.

Adding to the you-are-there sensation of this new debut?

"Nope" will screen at the Universal Cineman at Universal CityWalk, which means you can purchase a ticket to see the film, then buy admission to enter the park and board the World-Famous Studio Tour, where you will be wickedly whisked to Jupiter's Claim.

"I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of 'backlot life,'" shared Jordan Peele.

"Since then, I've been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter's Claim with fans."

For more on the addition of the "Nope" set to the World-Famous Studio Tour and reserving your theme park ticket in advance, start here, devotees of cinematic sets, modern horror, and the best-known backlot on the planet (and possibly beyond).

