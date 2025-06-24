A.O.C. on 3rd Street presents ‘Rib Fest,' a savory meat-up brimming with sides

What to Know Rib Fest

June 29

4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

$95 per person; beverages, tax, and gratuity are additional

A.O.C. at 8700 W. 3rd Street

Secure your reservations in advance by calling the restaurant at 310-859-9859 or booking through OpenTable Experience.

The grills will be out in well-oiled force in the coming days, and it is no surprise why: BBQ-loving people will be prepping for the holiday week and all of the yard dining soon to come.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

And high on the to-grill list for many devoted tong-wielders over the Fourth of July Weekend? Ribs, of course, in all of their saucy and perfectly rubbed glory.

But you won't have to wait for Independence Day, or even July, to find this savory barbecue classic and all of the trimmings: A.O.C. on 3rd Street is holding its annual Rib Fest, a luscious meat-up devoted to a variety of ribs.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Those ribs include spare ribs, Saint Louis-style pork ribs, and spiced lamb spare ribs, too.

Also making a carnivore-themed cameo on the menu? Braised beef brisket and "too-hot-to-handle" chicken wings.

Coleslaw, baked beans, tomato and watermelon salad, and a bevy of summer-style sides will coolly complement the ribs, brisket, and chicken wings, and in some cases, add further kick, too.

Your $95 ticket covers your eats, while Cowboy Cocktails will be available for purchase.

And speaking of the cowboy life? Guests are known to show to Rib Fest attired in the sort of clothing you might find down at a corral, so feel free to wear your ten-gallon hat, if you're feeling it, or perhaps your lucky boots.

Rib Fest has been around since 2000, and fans return to chow down on Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne's yippee-ki-yum summer fare.

Do make your reservation ahead of arriving at the tangy to-do, an affair that is redolent of woodsmoke and all of the warm-weather offerings that sizzle best on a hot grill.