A painterly ‘Garden Party' will bloom at the Norton Simon Museum

What to Know Garden Party at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena

Saturday, June 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; included with museum admission

Craft-making, live music, and food & drink for purchase

Where is the biggest rose of wintertime, if you had to make a whimsical wager?

You'll find it, in all of its fabulous floral majesty, gracing the exterior of the Norton Simon Museum as the new year begins.

We are, of course, talking about the large rose-inspired adornment that is placed outside the Pasadena institution as the Rose Parade rolls by, a gargantuan gewgaw that always appears around New Year's Day.

But it is a stately symbol for the lauded locale, which is synonymous with so many celebrated works of art and, yes, a glorious garden, too.

That garden is always a lovely and peaceful place to spend an hour, but it truly takes centerstage at an annual affair, one that is all about art-making opportunities, live music of the most soul-pleasing variety, and chances to linger among the spring-sweet blossoms as twilight arrives.

It's the Norton Simon's oh-so-pretty "Garden Party," a warm-weather event that will again open its proverbial petals on Saturday, June 10.

Admission to this painterly and playful gathering? It's included with your museum admission, but do show with funds for sips and snacks at the Garden Café, which will be open for the duration of the delightful, sun-dappled to-do.

A host of diversions centered around the making of art will festoon the schedule — you can fashion your own botanical wreath or garden windchimes if you like — and jazzy notes will offer the feel-good soundtrack.

Past guests have shown in fetching outfits, the ribbon-lined hats and ruffled frocks you might see in a watercolor.

But no costuming is needed if you'd simply like to stop by, admire some flowers, soak in some sounds, and saunter into Old Pasadena for a bite to eat.