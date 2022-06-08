Native Plants

A Pollination Party Blooms at Eagle Rock Brewery

Theodore Payne Foundation is a partner on the airy event, which will feature native plants and fine beers.

Alter_photo/Marcia Straub
  • Sunday, June 12 at Eagle Rock Brewery
  • 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Sip a brew and shop native plants from the Theodore Payne Foundation

Leafs and libations, flowers and flavor, blossoms and brews?

So many iconic sips start first in the garden, in a field, up in the trees, and all of the various places where petals open and blooms so beautifully burst.

Alighting upon an event that celebrates both the art of the craft beer and the plants that give so much to our yards and our planet, much like a Monarch butterfly gracefully alights on a sprig of milkweed?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Marino May 30

Savor an After-Hours Stroll at The Huntington

La Cañada Flintridge 17 hours ago

Explore Ethereal Soundscapes at Descanso Gardens

That's not always easy, as flowery garden parties and bespoke brew bashes don't often intermingle.

They do, however, at Eagle Rock Brewery, which will once again partner with the Theodore Payne Foundation to present an afternoon of sunshine, suds, and the chance to shop for native plants.

It's the annual Pollination Party, and it festively flaps its pretty wings on Sunday, June 12, starting at 1 o'clock.

The 2022 theme is "native plants in food & beverage," indicating that, as in years past, there's an enlightening educational element to the fun 'n foamy day out.

Local Source, a fine beer brewed with plants provided by the Sun Valley-based foundation, is returning this summer, so expect it to be one of the sippable stars of the gathering.

If you'd like to know more about Theodore Payne Foundation, there are plenty of classes and events at the nursery, throughout the calendar, giving fans ample opportunity to flutter by.

This is also the foundation that provides the free Wildflower Hotline each spring, and devotes a weekend to celebrating the California poppy.

This article tagged under:

Native PlantsOutdoor FunEagle RockGardenscraft beer
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us