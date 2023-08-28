A popular performing arts center's merrily ‘Mad' plan: $10 tickets

What to Know Monday Madness at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Begins Monday, Sept. 4

$10 tickets will be released each Monday (quantities are limited); use the code MADNESS when checking out

Mondays?

They have a knack for turning up with impressive regularity, again and again and again.

One minute is Friday and the next minute it is Monday and we're saying "wait, wasn't it just Friday a minute ago?" to anyone within earshot. (Anyone within earshot understands the plaintive nature of our question.)

But there are ways to add a nice Friday-style gloss to the first day of the week. Packing your favorite lunch, for starters, can de-Monday our mood, as can a deal that is really quite excellent.

More than excellent, the new "Monday Madness" tickets from The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts put us in a weekend-ish frame of mind, well before the weekend is in view.

How does this winning new Wallis program work? A number of $10 tickets (yep, that number is limited) will be released to the public each Monday beginning on Sept. 4.

That is, indeed, Labor Day, but the program shall continue into September.

There are a few things to know, like the swiftness with which you'll need to enjoy these savings. The "(o)ffer expires on the Sunday after each Monday Madness ticket drop at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last," is a good thing to keep in mind.

"The Wallis believes everyone should have access to the performing arts," is the stirring reason behind this deal. It's a deal created "... to expand opportunities for art lovers, culture seekers, and locals or tourists."

Just be sure to type in the code MADNESS when checking out and, again, remember that these sweet tickets are limited each week.

So delaying getting yours? Don't you dare: Monday may be synonymous with getting a slow start, but now we have more cause to joyfully embrace the first day of the week.