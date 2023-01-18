A Popular Valentine Tea Service Is Brewing at The Huntington

What to Know Valentine Tea in the Garden Court at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

Feb. 11-13, 2023

$78 adult; $42 child; your tea ticket includes your Huntington entry for the day

Roses are symbolic of Valentine's Day, of course, but it isn't often that we see a whole garden of bright and rosy blossoms looking lovely when the middle of February arrives.

Still, there are places to go that rock some extreme petal power, and one of those spectacular Southern California destinations is also known for a lovely and gracious Valentine's-themed tea service.

It's an event that's proven so popular over the years — which is another way to say that it has a knack for selling out fairly fast — that it now happens over multiple days, all to give flower fans, tea devotees, and anyone looking for a special experience a chance to book their spot.

It's the Valentine Tea in the Garden Court at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

And it will brew again, with appetizing elegance, in the days just before Valentine's Day 2023, which is a Tuesday.

It's happening on Feb. 11, 12, and 13, and seatings are timed.

Once you've booked your window and arrived, you can savor a sumptuous, oh-so-sandwich-y meal, with goodies like Curried Carrot and Currants on Pumpernickel on the menu.

There are several savory selections, as well as the all-important confections like White Chocolate Heart Truffles and a pair of scones (yep, one is Funfetti).

After your tea-riffic experience has concluded, or perhaps before you enjoy it, you'll want to make time to visit the landmark's legendary Rose Garden, which is always fragrant, a bit fancy, and ultra-fabulous, which are really all the things we not-so-secretly long for when Valentine's Day is near.

Tickets, admission details, general information, and the full menu may be found on The Huntington's site.

As for when tea service will begin at the reopening of the still-under-renovation Rose Garden Tea Room? The beloved spot is expected to again bloom, with more space and elegant offerings, in spring 2023.